Verona’s boys golf team picked up an early tournament title Monday.

The Wildcats shot 319 at Blackhawk Country Club to win the Edgewood Invitational by 18 strokes over Waunakee.

Edgerton shot 342 to finish sixth. Kyle Wille shot a 9-over 81 to lead the Crimson Tide.

Milton’s AJ Gray shot 79 to lead area individuals. He was tied for sixth, and the Red Hawks shot 364.

Janesville Parker shot 374, with Zack Milner shooting a team-best 88, in the Vikings’ first competition of the season.

The Vikings host Madison Memorial and Madison West in Big Eight Conference play at Riverside on Tuesday.

Edgewood Invitational

At Blackhawk CC (72)

TEAM SCORES

Verona 319; Waunakee 337; Madison Edgewood 338; Eau Claire Memorial 339; Mount Horeb 340; Edgerton 342; Middleton 343; Sun Prairie 349; Madison Memorial 351; Onalaska 355; Milton 364; Janesville Parker 374; Monona Grove 374; Madison West 395; Madison La Follette 409; Monroe 437; Stoughton 439; Fort Atkinson 447; Madison East inc., Beloit Memorial inc.

TOP MEDALISTS

Pickhardt, MM, 74; Murphy, Wau, 77; Gaby, Ver, 77; Rufenacht, V, 77; Mirwald, W, 78; Fager, MH, 79; Kerting, Sun, 79; Gray, Mil, 79; J. Gilmore, MEd, 80; Bernhardt, ECM, 80; K. Gilmore, MEd, 80.

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Edgerton—Wille 81, Forsting 84, Tale 86, Jenney 91.

Milton—Gray 79, Bothun 93, Revels 96, Kline 96.

Parker—Milner 88, Klemen 89, Skoglun 93, Zimmerman 104