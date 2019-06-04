VERONA

Joe Forsting battled through more than two hours of rain delay.

He dealt with the sudden news that his golf tournament would be nine holes shorter than scheduled.

And in the end, the Edgerton High senior fought off 51 other Division 2 players.

Forsting tapped in for bogey on the par-five ninth hole at University Ridge on Tuesday afternoon, a putt that was good enough to help him hang on to win the WIAA Division 2 state boys golf tournament.

Forsting's blistering round of 5-under 67 Monday was enough, as he shot 5-over 41 on University Ridge's front nine Tuesday to finish at even par in a tournament shortened to 27 holes due to thunderstorms.

"This feels really crazy," Forsting said. "It's tough that I couldn't play better for the team today, because we were still looking at taking first or second.

"But it's crazy to do something that we've been talking about for all these years."

Edgerton finished third in the D2 team standings, shooting 44-over 476. Madison Edgewood won for the third straight year, shooting 15 over to edge Lakeland Union by two shots.

Forsting said he had somewhat facetiously started talking about winning a state championship heading into his freshman year with the Crimson Tide. But his state championship run was no joke.

On Monday, he used a pair of eagles to shoot the low round of the day by any golfer in any division.

On Tuesday, he parred his first hole and teed off on the second before players were pulled from the course. During a delay of about 2 1/2 hours, tournament officials announced the D2 and D3 tournaments would be shortened to 27 holes.

Forsting returned to make par on the second hole and birdie at the par-three third. But his drive in the fairway on the par-four fourth landed squarely in a divot. Frustrated by his bad luck, Forsting made a seven.

"I was playing really well, caught some bad luck on No. 4 and turned it into an even worse mistake," Forsting said. "I just tried not to screw up from there."

Forsting made bogey at Nos. 6 and 7 but was still up three shots on Rice Lake's Simon Cuskey going to the 27th and final hole.

There, Forsting's second shot found a greenside bunker, and an awkward stance led to a shot over the green. His chip left him a longer par putt than he would have liked, but he two-putted for a critical bogey, considering Cuskey made a birdie to finish one stroke back.

"It was barely enough," Forsting said.

He joined Russell Severson (1929), Steve Stricker (1984) and Andrew Morrison (2013) as Edgerton boys golfers to win state championships.

"He's obviously worked very hard for four years, put the time in and put the effort in," Edgerton coach Terry Dickinson said. "He's a good kid and a good player."

Delay detrimental

The WIAA's decision to shorten only the Division 2 and 3 tournaments was met with some criticism on social media and elsewhere from folks wondering why the Division 1 tournament remained a 36-hole event.

Dickinson said he definitely felt the delay and format change were a factor for his team.

"We were right there with Lakeland at the rain delay, and they jumped ahead," Dickinson said. "We had made a charge ... and then I think they put a little too much pressure on themselves, thinking, 'We only have four holes left, five holes left. I really have to do good.'

"But this is a great achievement for them just to be at the state tournament and to do it two years in a row."

Edgerton senior Kyle Wille was one who didn't seem to mind the delay. He tied for the best second-day scoring, a 1-over 37, and finished tied for seventh.

Wisdom, Badger finish third

Lake Geneva Badger senior Blake Wisdom, who led the Division 1 tournament after Monday's first round, shot 3-over 75 on Tuesday to tie for third at 1-over 145.

Merrill's Russell Dettmering shot a 6-under 66 to finish 7 under for the tournament and win by six strokes.

Badger maintained its position in the team race, finishing third. The Badgers shot 46-over 622. Marquette University High won the D1 title at 594, beating second-place Middleton by 20 strokes.

Milton senior AJ Gray shot a second-round 83 to finish at 17 over in a tie for 53rd.

Janesville Parker sophomore Kadin Kleman shot 89 on Tuesday, finishing at 30 over in a tie for 86th.

WIAA state boys golf tournament

Monday-Tuesday

At University Ridge (72)

Division 1

TEAM SCORES

Marquette University 296-298--594, Middleton 303-311--614, Badger 306-316--622, Kaukauna 315-309--624, Wauwatosa East/West 310-316--626, Menomonee Falls 315-312--627, Hudson 317-316--633, Kettle Moraine 328-306--634, Holmen 322-316--638, Homestead 326-319--645, Mukwonago 324-322--646, Arrowhead 321-327--648, Eau Claire Memorial 333-325--658, Bay Port 324-343--667, Fond du Lac 334-334--668, Franklin 335-336--671

MEDALISTS

Russell Dettmering (Merrill) 71-66--137, Jack Blair (Mar) 71-72--143, Drew Sagrillo (Mar) 75-70--145, Blake Wisdom (Bad) 70-75--145, Cameron Huss (Kenosha Tremper) 75-71--146, Piercen Hunt (Arr) 71-76--147, Nick Schroeder (Muk) 71-76--147

AREA RESULTS

Badger--T3. Blake Wisdom 70-75--145, T32. Luke Abram 75-82--157, T58. Ben Rademaker 81-82--163, T75. Carter Parent 91-77--168, T79. TJ Walton 80-90--170

Milton--T53. AJ Gray 78-83--161

Janesville Parker--T86. Kadin Kleman 85-89--174

Division 2

(shortened to 27 holes due to weather)

TEAM SCORES

Madison Edgewood 305-159--464, Lakeland Union 306-161--467, Edgerton 314-162--476, Rice Lake 317-160--477, Kewaskum 321-161--482, Marinette 326-178--504, Winneconne 349-163--512, Lake Country Lutheran 353-176--529

MEDALISTS

Joe Forsting (Edgerton) 67-41--108, Simon Cuskey (RL) 72-37--109, James Gilmore (ME) 73-37--110, Ty Kretz (Mar) 71-39--110, Kyle Bengston (LU) 71-40--111, Karl Gilmore (ME) 73-41--114

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Edgerton--Joe Forsting 67-41--108, Kyle Wille 79-37--116, Bryce Tate 84-41--125, Clayton Jenny 88-43--131, Braden Hurst 84-48--132

Division 3

(shortened to 27 holes due to weather)

TEAM SCORES

Roncalli 330-163--493, Abundant Life/Madison Country Day 335-169--504, Sheboygan AL 342-173--515, Pacelli 358-180--538, Osseo-Fairchild 364-179--543, Spring Valley 381-177--558, Coleman 384-177--561, Luck/Frederic 389-182--571

MEDALISTS

Drake Wilcox (She) 70-39--109, Jack Rollins (ALMCD) 76-36--112, Ian Behringer (Ron) 76-38--114, Doyle Kelly (St. Mary's Springs) 76-38--114, Kasey Casper (Col) 79-36--115