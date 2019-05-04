JANESVILLE

Kyle Wille admits that his golf game has been a little sub-par this season.

Not his scores, but his overall play.

The Edgerton High senior found his stroke Saturday.

Wille fired an even-par 72 to take medalist honors and lead the Crimson Tide to the team title at the John Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course.

Edgerton easily won the Division 2 team title with a 316 total, and that was also three shots better than Division 1 champion Franklin (319).

Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig shot 358 and 376, respectively, and finished in the middle of the pack in Division 1.

Many of the top teams in the state played in the MACC Fund Tournament at Erin Hills on Saturday, so Hartland Arrowhead, Milwaukee Marquette and Lake Geneva Badger sent their junior varsity teams to the Ashenfelter.

Joe Forsting added a 74 for Edgerton, while Clayton Jenny (82) and Bryce Tate (88) rounded out the victorious team.

Wille birdied his second hole of the day and played a solid, steady round.

He said inconsistency had been his biggest problem before Saturday's round.

"I haven't played up to my standards this season, but I know this course well and wanted to come out and post a good number," Wille said. "The weather was in my favor, and I finally played a good round where everything seemed to come together.

"I never made a birdie on a par 5 today, so I left some shots out there, but I played pretty well, otherwise."

Daniel Thomsen paced Janesville's golfers. The Craig senior fired a 4-over par 76 to finish fourth.

"Daniel and Connor (Kelly) both played the way they're capable of out here," Craig coach Brent Corey said. "But we were missing our No. 3 and No. 4 golfers, so that hurt us team-wise."

Zach Milner had 82 to lead Parker.

"We struggled a little bit today for some reason," Parker coach Sam Van Galder said. "Conditions were good to score well today, but we just couldn't get anything going. We've got to be stronger mentally on the course."

John Ashenfelter Invitational

At Riverside (Par 72)

Division 1

TEAM SCORES

Franklin 319, Waukesha West 324, Kettle Moraine 331, Mukwonago 334, Milwaukee Marquette 339, Hartland Arrowhead 351, Lake Geneva Badger 354, Janesville Parker 358, Janesville Craig 376, Watertown 390, Beloit Memorial 403, Janesville Parker B 404, Waukesha North 438

MEDAL LEADERS

1. John Mirsberger (Franklin) 74; 2. Nolan Ruffing (Franklin) 75; 3. Gabe Armstrong (Marquette) 75; 4. Daniel Thomsen (Craig) 76; 5. Bradey Lingle (Waukesha West) 77

OTHER AREA RESULTS

Badger (354)--TJ Walton 84; Chris Bakken 87; Colton Craig 84; Ty McGreavy 99

Parker (358)--Zach Milner 82; Kadin Kleman 88; Jay Gorman 94; Ryan Zimmerman 94

Craig (376)--Connor Kelly 83; Eric Engstrom 113; Clayton Churchill 104

Parker B (404)--Grady Skoglund 86; Jake Naber 101; Ryan Roberts 104; Sully DeGarmo 113

Division 2

TEAM SCORES

Edgerton 316, Oregon 338, Port Washington 338, Waterford 348, Westosha Central 349, Grafton 360, Racine Lutheran 360, Prairie School 366, Cedarburg 367, Orfordville Parkview 371, Clinton 383, Lancaster 385, Fort Atkinson 410

MEDAL LEADERS

1. Kyle Wille (Edgerton) 72; 2. Paul Lynch (Westosha) 73; 3. Joe Forsting (Edgerton) 74; 4. Josh Koszarek (Waterford) 75; 5. Antonio Fecisiconin (Port Washington) 77

OTHER AREA RESULTS

Edgerton (316)--Bryce Tate 88; Clayton Jenny 82

Parkview (371)--Trey Oswald 81; Madi Vine 82; Isaiah Jester 99; Tyler Oswald 109

Clinton (383)--Tom Romano 87; Dan Romano 105; Joe Wellnitz 102; Josiah DuBois 89