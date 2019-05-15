JANESVILLE

Joe Forsting and his Edgerton boys golf teammates have reached a point in the season where good scores are no longer cutting it.

Asked to assess how he played Wednesday at Riverside Golf Course, he was hard on himself, saying he had played mediocre golf. He had shot lower scores on the course in the past couple years, so a 4-over 75 didn’t have the Edgerton senior excited.

Nevermind that it was three shots clear of the field to earn medalist honors in the Rock Valley Conference Tournament. And nevermind that the Crimson Tide easily finished off a conference title.

“We’re just trying to get four consistent scores to keep us low at regionals and sectionals,” Forsting said. “We just need to play smart. We can shoot low, but we just have to go out and actually do it.”

Edgerton, which also saw senior Kyle Wille fire a 78, shot 324 at the conference tournament. The Crimson Tide finished 40 shots clear of second-place Clinton.

The Cougars, behind an 80 from senior Tom Romano, edged McFarland, which shot 366 and held off Clinton for second in the conference standings.

Forsting had a pair of double bogeys in his first six holes but settled in from there, parring 11 of his final 12 holes.

“I had a couple bad holes, and afterwards I just had to stop talking to people, focus and hit some good shots,” he said.

Edgerton, ranked second in the state in Division 2, finished with five of the top eight golfers in conference scoring average. Forsting averaged 36.67 strokes, while Wille was second in the league (38.17) and freshman Braden Hurst fourth (40.5).

With regionals and sectionals approaching, the Tide will be seeking their second consecutive state tournament qualification after finishing second at the WIAA state tournament a year ago.

‘”We’ve got five people who can shoot good scores,” Forsting said. “We all just need to show up on the same day.”

Edgerton will be the heavy favorite to win the Big Foot Regional on Tuesday and then will run into top-ranked Edgewood and fourth-ranked Platteville at the Prairie du Chien Sectional on May 28.

Rock Valley Tournament

At Riverside (71)

TEAM SCORES

Edgerton 324, Clinton 364, McFarland 366, Turner 396, East Troy 407, Brodhead 413, Jefferson 430, Whitewater 447, Evansville 466

TOP MEDALISTS

Joe Forsting (Edg) 75, Kyle Wille (Edg) 78, Tom Romano (Cli) 80, Mitch Vogel (Jef) 81, Braden Hurst (Edg) 84

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Edgerton—Joe Forsting 38-37—75, Kyle Wille 36-42—78, Clayton Jenny 43-44—87, Braden Hurst 41-43—84

Clinton—Tom Romano 36-44—80, Dan Romano 50-45—95, Joe Wellnitz 48-50—98, Josiah DuBois 44-47—91

Brodhead—Dayton Oliver 45-48—93, Derrick Oborne 55-50—105, Wyatt Visger 50-59—109, Onni Oliver 53-53—106

Turner—Noah Sweet 44-41—85, Zach Paulson 44-49—93, Cameron Covey 53-57—110, Sean McMillian 50-58—108

Evansville—Jaden O’Bel 54-54—108, Gavin Mielke 58-59—117, Bryce Wunschel 62-64—126, Jason Klein 55-60—115

Whitewater—Wesley Abramson 56-57—113, Jaden Condon 52-55—107, Maddie Arnett 60-61—121, Dane Hillmer 46-60—106

Big Foot—Jake Trosclair 48-52—100, Isabel Chismore 54-60—114.