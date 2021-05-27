The Janesville Country Club is a tough golf course.
Mother Nature made it even tougher Thursday.
The Big Eight held its boys conference tournament there Thursday, and as the rain fell, scores skyrocketed. The final pairings played the last six holes in a steady rain.
Middleton, led by medalist Jacob Beckman, finished first with a 337 total. Verona (355) was a distant second. Madison Memorial (358) was third.
Janesville Craig, behind a third-place finish from freshman Wyatt Marshall, was fourth.
The Cougars finished at 363. Janesville Parker tied for sixth with a 370 total.
Beckman shot a 9-over par 81 to win medalist honors as no golfer was able to break 80 on the windy and wet Country Club course.
Marshall had a chance to win the individual title but took a triple-bogey eight on the par-5 15th. He tied for the second-lowest round with two other players and was awarded third based on a scorecard tiebreaker.
“Wyatt played a smart, consistent round, and it’s a shame that 15 was the difference between winning it all and finishing tied for second,” Craig coach Brent Corey said. “He hit the drive he wanted to on 15, but the wind got a hold of it and pushed it a couple of yards out of bounds.
“Overall, I was really pleased with how the team did. We finished exactly where we should have. We were fourth in the dual meet season and fourth today.
“Now, the goal for us is to finish in the top four at the regional meet and advance to sectionals because that’s being held at Riverside, which would be a nice advantage for us.”
Besides Marshall’s 82, Craig got a 91 from Bryce Sullivan, a 94 from Eric Engstrom and a 96 from Koby Porter.
Parker coach Sam Van Galder said his young team played one of its best rounds of the season considering the less-than-favorable conditions.
“I’m pretty happy with how it went,” Van Galder said. “Our scores were a little high, but that was the case for everybody. The conditions were really tough today.
“More than anything, we finished. I’m not sure anyone thought that would happen with the forecast we were looking at.”
Big Eight Tournament
At Janesvllle Country Club (Par 72)
TEAM SCORES
Middleton 337, Verona 355, Madison Memorial 358, Janesville Craig 363, Sun Prairie 364, Janesville Parker 370, Madison West 370, Beloit Memorial 380, Madison La Follette 424, Madison East 377
MEDAL LEADERS
1. Jacob Beckman (Middleton) 81; 2. Alex Sosnowski (Midddleton), Wyatt Marshall (Craig), Griffen Oberneder (Beloit) 82; 5. Dain Johnson (Middleton) 83; 6. Andrew Aune (Verona) 84; 7. Isaac Schmidt (Memorial) 85; 8. Zack Zimmerman (Verona), Tyler Schick (Sun Prairie), Finn Jackson (West) 87
CITY RESULTS
Craig—Bryce Sullivan 91; Eric Engstrom 94; Koby Porter 96
Parker—Grady Skoglund 88; Chris Hamilton 91; Jacob Naber 97; Kristinn Thorson 98