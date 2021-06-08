Wyatt Marshall punched his ticket to the WIAA boys state golf tournament Tuesday.
That much is certain. A scoring error has created a situation that the WIAA will have to rule on to determine the state-tournament fate of several other golfers.
Marshall, a Janesville Craig freshman, fired a 2-over par 74 at Riverside Golf Course to finish tied for second and earn a berth at the Division 1 state meet.
Beloit Memorial senior Griffin Oberneder fired a blistering 3-under par 69 to win medalist honors and lead his team to the sectional title with a score of 312.
After that, the results are murky.
Mukwonago and Milton tied for second at 324, and the WIAA will have to decide whether the teams will play off for the final spot, or if it will allow both teams to qualify for state.
Original scoring had Mukwonago finishing second with a 320 score, which would have earned the team the second and final state berth.
A computer-generated error caused the confusion. The error was not detected until Tuesday night.
Milton freshman Brett Wieland tied Marshall for second to earn one of three extra individual berths, along with Milton sophomore Deegan Riley, who shot 78.
Marshall began on the back nine and carded a 2-over 38 before an even-par 36 on the front, which included two birdies and two bogeys.
”I’ve played pretty well as of late,” Marshall said. “I didn’t start the year like I wanted to.
”I was driving the ball pretty well today in the heat, and it was rolling nicely. With the conditions the way they were, I was hoping to go sub-70, but I’m still happy with my score and the chance to play at state.”
Marshall’s teammate, freshman Bryce Sullivan, shot an 83.
At the Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional, Edgerton finished second to earn a state berth as a team.
Led by Clayton Jenny’s 81, the Crimson Tide finished with a team total of 335. Division 2 powerhouse Madison Edgewood won with a score of 314.
Edgerton also got an 83 from Brady Callmer, an 84 from Braden Hurst and an 87 from Cameron Lee.
Evansville, behind an 84 from Sawyer Hollman, finished sixth at Prairie du Chien.
Parker SectionalTEAM SCORES
Beloit Memorial 312, Mukwonago 320, Milton 324, Fort Atkinson 329, Monona Grove 333, Stoughton 338, Sun Prairie 340, Oregon 341
MEDAL LEADERS
1, Oberneder (BM) 69; 2. Marshall (JC) and Wieland (Mil) 74; 4. Paulson (Muk) 75; 5. Wong (BM) 76
OTHER AREA RESULTS
Craig—Bryce Sullivan 83
Milton—Deegan Riley 78; Xander Wuetrich 84; Brayden Kline 88
Elkhorn—Nolan Ahler 81; Josh Brogren 83
{h1 style=”text-align: center ”}Division 2{/h1}
{h2 style=”text-align: center ”}Prairie du Chien Sectional{/h2}
At Prairie du Chien Country Club (Par 72)
TEAM SCORES
Madison Edgewood 314, Edgerton 335, Lodi 347, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 351, Dodgeville 368, Evansville 369, Monticello/Belleville 377, Platteville 383, New Glarus 396, West Salem 398, Lakeside Lutheran 400, River Valley 411
MEDAL LEADERS
1. Yesbeck (ME) 76; 2. Deang (ME) 78; 3. Arndt (ME) 79; 4. Bradley (Dodge), Weiss (ME) and Jenny (Edg) 81
OTHER AREA RESULTS
Evansville—Johnson 90, Bosch 91, Jax Sendelbach 104
Clinton—Daniel Romano 84
Delavan-Darien—RJ Jordan 88
Whitewater—Camden Frye 96
Brodhead—Onni Oliver 97