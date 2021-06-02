Wyatt Marshall continues to shine for Janesville Craig's boys golf team.
The freshman earned medalist honors Wednesday at the Division 1 Mukwonago Regional with a 1-over par 73 at the Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend.
Milton won the team title with a 326 total, with Mukwonago second at 332. Beloit Memorial (340) and Fort Atkinson (356) also advanced to next Tuesday's sectional meet at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Janesville Craig missed a spot in the sectional by two strokes, finishing with a 358 total. Janesville Parker was seventh at 375.
Marshall edged Beloit Memorial senior Griffin Oberneder by one stroke to win medalist honors. He shot an 1-under 35 on the front nine and a 2-over 38 on the back. Marshall was second at the Big Eight Conference Tournament last week.
"Wyatt played extremely well today," Craig coach Brent Corey said. "He drove the ball well and putted well, too.
"And although we just missed getting the team through, it was nice to get another freshmen, Bryce Sullivan, through to the sectional meet."
Sullivan shot 87 to earn one of the four extra individual qualifying sectional berths along with Elkhorn's Josh Brogren and Nolan Ahler.
Deegan Riley had 78 to lead Milton, while teammates Zack Bothun and Brett Wieland shot 82.
Division 1
Mukwonago Regional
At Edgewood Golf Course (Par 72)
TEAM SCORES
Milton 326, Mukwonago 332, Beloit Memorial 340, Fort Atkinson 356, Janesville Craig 358, Elkhorn 361, Janesville Parker 375, Monroe 449
Medal leaders--1. Wyatt Marshall (JC) 73; 2. Griffin Oberneder (BM) 74; 3. Deegan Riley (Mil) and Matt Riley Paulson (Muk) 78; 5. Zack Bothun (Mil) and Brett Wieland (Mil) 82
OTHER AREA RESULTS
Craig--Bryce Sullivan 87, Easton Howarth 93, Eric Engstrom 105
Parker--Grady Skoglund 88, Chris Hamilton 97, Jacob Naber 97, Sullivan DeGarmo 93
Milton--Xander Wuetrich 84
Elkhorn--Josh Brogren 85, Nolan Ahler 85, Nolan Garlock 95, Hunter Krauklis 96