Middleton and Verona dominated in Big Eight boys golf this season and also dominated the all-conference selections.

WIAA Division 1 state runner-up Middleton had three players on the first team, with Verona grabbing the other two spots.

Janesville Craig senior Daniel Thomsen was a second-team selection.

Connor Kelly, a Craig senior, was honorable mention.

All-Big Eight

FIRST TEAM

Kip Sullivan, jr., Middleton; Jacob Beckman, soph., Middleton; Austin Gaby, sr., Verona; Carson Frisch, jr., Middleton; Cale Rufenacht, jr., Verona

SECOND TEAM

Ryan Mirwald, sr., Verona; Tommy Kriewaldt, jr., Middleton; Mickey Keating, jr., Sun Prairie; Silas Pickhardt, soph., Memorial; Daniel Thomsen, sr., Craig

HONORABLE MENTION

Connor Kelly, sr., Craig

FINAL STANDINGS

Middleton, 9-0; Verona, 8-1; Sun Prairie, 7-2; Madison Memorial, 6-3; Janesville Parker, 5-4; Madison La Follette, 4-5; Janesville Craig, 3-6; Madison West, 2-7; Beloit Memorial, 1-8; Madison East, 0-9

