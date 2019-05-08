Janesville Craig's boys golf team picked up a pair of Big Eight Conference wins Wednesday.
Daniel Thomsen fired a 79 to lead the Cougars to wins over Madison West and Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight quadrangular at Krueger Haskell Golf Course. Craig fired a 365 team total, while state-ranked Middleton shot 306 to finish 3-0.
Connor Kelly added a 79 for Craig.
Middleton had three golfers shoot 77 or better, including medalist Kip Sullivan, who had a 4-over 74.
Big Eight Quadrangular
At Krueger Haskell (Par 70)
MIDDLETON 306, JANESVILLE CRAIG 365, MADISON WEST 381, BELOIT MEMORIAL 403
Medalist--Kip Sullivan (Middleton) 74
CRAIG RESULTS
Daniel Thomsen 79; Connor Kelly 89; David Lux 94; Koby Porter 103
