Janesville Craig’s boys golf team edged Beloit Memorial in a rain-shortened Big Eight Conference dual meet Tuesday at Glen Erin Golf Club.
Wyatt Marshall shot 38 and teammate Clayton Churchill fired a 39 to lead the Cougars to 165 total and a 4-shot win. Beloit finished with 170 in a meet that was called after nine holes because of inclement weather.
Griffin Oberneder of Beloit tied for medalist honors with a 39.
At Glen Erin (Par 71)CRAIG 166, BELOIT 170Craig—Wyatt Marshall 38; Easton Howarth 46; Eric Engstrom 43; Clayton Churchill 39
Beloit—Griffin Oberneder 39; Kai Wong 40; Conner Churchill 46; Liam Flanagan 45