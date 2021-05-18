Janesville Craig’s boys golf team picked up a pair of Big Eight Conference wins Tuesday.
The Cougars, behind a 42 from freshman Wyatt Marshall, finished with a 178 total for the nine-hole triangular at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison. Madison La Follette finished with 203 and Madison East 227.
Craig wraps up the Big Eight season next Tuesday with a home dual meet against Beloit Memorial.
Big Eight Triangular
At Yahara (Par 36)TEAM SCORESJanesville Craig 178, Madison La Follette 203, Madison East 227.
Medalist—Arkin (L) 39
Craig scores—Marshall 42, Sullivan 45, Engstrom 45, Porter 46