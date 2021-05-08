Dan Romano continues to be the early season story in area high school boys golf.
The Clinton High senior won his second invitational title in a week Saturday by capturing medalist honors at the Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course. Romano fired an even-par round of 72 to edge Trey Oswald of Orfordville Parkview and Noah Kirsch of Lancaster. Romano won the Comet Invitational last Saturday.
Romano had a 3-under 33 on the front nine, including four birdies.
Franklin repeated as team champion in Division 1 with a 336 total. Beloit Memorial and Monona Grove tied for second at 349. Janesville Craig was fifth and Janesville Parker eighth.
Craig freshman Wyatt Marshall led city golfers with a round of 80. Grady Skoglund shot 83 to lead Parker.
John Mirsberger of Franklin was medalist in Division 1 with a 75.
Kettle Moraine also repeated as the Division 2 champion with a score of 331.
Ashenfelter Invitational
At Riverside (Par 72)
Division 1
TEAM SCORES
Franklin 336, Beloit Memorial 349, Monona Grove 349, Waterford 349, Janesville Craig 357, Oregon 362, Westosha Central 366, Janesville Parker 371, Waukesha North 379, Arrowhead 390, Oconomowoc 396, Mukwonago 406, Watertown 447
MEDAL LEADERS
1. John Mirsberger (Franklin) 75; 2. Jacob Frederickson (Monona Grove) 77; 3. Griffen Oberneder (Beloit) 77; 4. Jackson Piacsek (Waukesha North) 78. 5. Nicholas Kipp (Oregon) 78; 6. Wyatt Marshall (Craig) 80
Other city results
Craig--Easton Howarth 87; Koby Porter 92; Eric Engstrom 98
Parker--Grady Skoglund 83; Jacob Naber 94; Sullivan DeGarmo 104; Kristinn Thorsson 90
Division 2
TEAM SCORES
Franklin Kettle Moraine 331, Marquette 335, Racine Lutheran 335, Edgerton 339, Grafton 357, Clinton 365, Fort Atkinson 367, Dodgeville 373,The Prairie School 375, Catholic Memorial 384, Lancaster 389, Orfordville Parkview 394, Kenosha St. Joseph's 411
MEDAL LEADERS
1. Dan Romano (Clinton) 72; 2. Noah Kirsch (Lancaster) 73; 3. Trey Oswald (Parkview) 73; 4. Riley Gall (Racine Lutheran) 75; 5. Mason Frohna (Kettle Moraine) 76