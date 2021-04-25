Daniel Romano stole the show at the Comet Invitational at Delbrook Golf Course on Saturday.
Clinton's No. 1 golfer fired at 1-over par 71 to win medalist honors on the first day of competition for a number of area boys golf teams.
Beloit Memorial, behind rounds of 72 and 74 from Griffin Oberneder and Kai Wong, respectively, won the team title with 317. Kohler was second at 327 and Elkhorn third at 345. Janesville Parker had 393 to finish 10th.
Romano had nines of 35 and 35 en route to medalist honors.
Grady Skoglund paced Parker with an 89.
Comet Invitational
At Delbrook (Par 70)
TEAM SCORES
Beloit Memorial 317, Kohler 327, Elkhorn 345, Union Grove 353, Waterford 356, Burlington 360, Lakeside Lutheran 368, Clinton 382, Whitewater 383, Janesville Parker 393, East Troy 416, Delavan-Darien 437
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
1. Daniel Romano (Clinton) 71; 2. Griffin Oberneder (Beloit) 72; 3. Kai Wong (Beloit) 74; 4. Reece Britenbach (Kohler) 78; 5. R.J. Jordan (Delavan-Darien) 80
OTHER AREA RESULTS
Parker (393)--Grady Skoglund 89; Jake Naber 93; Sullivan DeGarmo 102; Kristinn Thorssor 109
Clinton (382)--Josiah Dubois 96; Bryce Beyer 91; Mason Waite 124
Delavan-Darien (437)--Carter Lynn 105, Garrity Morris 118, Kyle Wolfer 134
Elkhorn (345)--Josh Brogren 85, Nolan Ahler 82, Hunter Krowklis 92; Nolan Garlock 86
Whitewater (383)--Jaden Condon 84; Camden Frye 91; Dane Hillmer 104; Carson Bueschel 104