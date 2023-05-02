01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker lost a close matchup against Beloit Memorial on Tuesday in a Big Eight Conference boys golf meet at the Riverside Golf Course in Janesville. Beloit carded a 344 to top Parker’s 371.

This was the first opportunity for the Vikings to play a full 18 holes in Janesville this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you