Janesville Parker lost a close matchup against Beloit Memorial on Tuesday in a Big Eight Conference boys golf meet at the Riverside Golf Course in Janesville. Beloit carded a 344 to top Parker’s 371.
This was the first opportunity for the Vikings to play a full 18 holes in Janesville this season.
“Overall a pretty solid day for this group,” said Parker coach Nolan Stearns. “This was our first full 18 at our home course, we haven’t been able to get on the back nine at all this year during practice. I think as a team, when we look back at our scores, we know exactly where we can get some shots back and continue to become a more consistently lower scoring team.”
Beloit’s Kai Wong and Connor Churchill tied for first place after both carded an 84. Parker’s Carson Truesdill finished in fourth with a score of 88.
“Individually, I’m just really proud of the way Carson has developed his mental toughness,” Stearns said. “I think early on in the year, he’d have a bad hole and would let things get away from him a little bit. In his last two rounds he’s posted 84 and 88, and I think a lot of that can be attributed to the way he’s handling things mentally.
“He still had some holes not go his way, but he’s done a much better job moving on from that. I’m trying to get him to understand that once you’ve hit a shot, even if it’s a good one, you have to move on to what needs to be done to execute your next shot and I think he’s starting to run with that.”
On junior varsity, Parker’s Grady Lutterman impressed after carding a 91.
“He’s been grinding and putting in work during and outside of practice and his last two rounds are proof of that,” Stearns said. “He’s posted 91, 92 and is a guy I think is knocking on the door of being (someone) who can really start contributing some low numbers for the team in the near future.”
On Friday, Parker will travel for an invitational at the Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit at noon.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 344, JANESVILLE PARKER 371
Janesville Parker (371)—Carson Truesdill 88, Keegan Erickson 92, Ethan Jones 95, Levi Courtney 96, Kealand Sauser 97.
