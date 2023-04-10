01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Sun Prairie East took home a Big Eight Conference boys golf victory against Madison La Follette and Janesville Parker on Monday. The Cardinals finished with 346 points and the Vikings came in third place with 397. 

"We were taking par on one hole and then we were taking an eight on the next," said Parker coach Nolan Stearns. "It just was kind of up and down. But what I'm trying to get through to these guys is that this is our first match and only two of the five varsity guys have competed at the varsity level.

