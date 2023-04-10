Sun Prairie East took home a Big Eight Conference boys golf victory against Madison La Follette and Janesville Parker on Monday. The Cardinals finished with 346 points and the Vikings came in third place with 397.
"We were taking par on one hole and then we were taking an eight on the next," said Parker coach Nolan Stearns. "It just was kind of up and down. But what I'm trying to get through to these guys is that this is our first match and only two of the five varsity guys have competed at the varsity level.
"So we're a pretty inexperienced team and getting that understanding of what it's like walking 18 holes is important. So today it was a learning experience."
Parker's Carson Truesdill made par on four holes and led the Vikings with a score of 92. Truesdill tied for sixth in the competition.
Keegan Erickson came in behind Truesdill with a score of 96. Erickson carded a birdie and made par on seven holes.
"I am really excited to see where we're at in a couple of weeks when we have a few more matches under our belt," Stearns said. "I really do think there's some talent on this team. I think by the end of the season, Carson will be consistently in the 80s because he knows exactly where he can get some shots back. I think Keegan is another one of those guys."
Kealand Sauser (104), Grady Lutterman (105) and Aidan Gatrel (108) rounded out Parker's scores.
After competing in its first outing of the season, Stearns is looking forward to watching Parker's golfers progress throughout the year.
"I'm excited to see how we develop as a team," Stearns said. "Carson is a sophomore and Grady Lutterman is a sophomore. I've got some guys on varsity that I'm really excited to see what they can develop into over the year and see if we can get some low numbers put up on the board."
On Tuesday, Parker will face more Big Eight Conference competition against Madison East, Madison West and Verona at the Yahara Golf Course.
SUN PRAIRIE EAST TRIANGULAR
At Prairie Pines
Par 72
TEAM SCORES
Sun Prairie East 346, Madison La Follette 357, Janesville Parker 397