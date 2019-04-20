The Janesville Parker boys golf team finished 38 strokes ahead of its crosstown rival in winning the two-day Tri City Invitational at Glen Erin Golf Course.

Parker’s Zack Milner was 10 strokes off his first-round score, shooting 90 on Saturday, but he still tied Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Obemeder (88-82) to force a playoff.

Obemeder birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Milner and claim medalist honors.

The Vikings shot 756 as a team, followed by Craig (794) and Fort Atkinson (830). Beloit did not field a full five-man lineup.

Led by Milner’s 9-over 80 on Friday, Parker held a 32-shot advantage over Craig entering the second round.

David Lux led the Cougars with a two-day total of 181. He shot 88 on Saturday.

Parker hosts La Follette and Middleton in a Big Eight Conference triangular Tuesday at Riverside Golf Course, while Craig faces Madison East and Verona at Yahara Hills Golf Course that same night.

Tri City Invite

At Glen Erin Golf Club (71)

TEAM SCORES

Janesville Parker 756 (383-373); Janesville Craig 794 (415-379); Fort Atkinson 830 (436-394).

TOP MEDALISTS

Griffin Obemeder, Beloit Memorial, 170; Zack Milner, Parker, 170. Obemeder defeated Milner on first playoff hole.

AREA RESULTS

Janesville Parker (756)—Zack Milner 170 (80-90); Ryan Zimmerman 190 (99-91); Grady Skoglund 192 (95-97); Jake Naber 210 (109-101).

Janesville Craig (794)—David Lux 181 (93-88); Jed Wagner 202 (105-97); Eric Engstrom 204 (106-98); Koby Porter 214 (111-103).