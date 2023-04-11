Janesville Parker took third in a Big Eight Conference boys golf quad at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison on Tuesday.
The Vikings posted a team score 30 strokes lower in Tuesday’s meet compared to their triangular at Prairie Pines on Monday.
Janesville Parker took third in a Big Eight Conference boys golf quad at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison on Tuesday.
The Vikings posted a team score 30 strokes lower in Tuesday’s meet compared to their triangular at Prairie Pines on Monday.
“Today was a much better day than yesterday,” Parker coach Nolan Stearns said. “We got that first match under our belts yesterday, and I think that I anticipated it would give us a better expectation of what we were going to be dealing with today. Just walking 18 holes and what that feels like and what that looks like mentally and physically. Yesterday we had two guys break 100 and four of five broke 100 today.”
Madison West won Tuesday’s competition with a score of 327. Verona came in five strokes behind at 332.
Parker saw scores improve across the board. The Vikings were highlighted by Carson Truesdill, who carded an 89. He had a 49 on the front nine and played nine strokes better on the back.
“He was really locked in,” Stearns said. “He made an adjustment on the tee box. He was using his driver and it wasn’t going so hot. So he pulled out the 3-wood and he was putting himself in better shape off the tee. And then his short game was much better on the back.”
Levi Courtney shot a 92 and made par on three holes.
“He really grinded out that 92,” Stearns said. “There would be a shot every hole that would kind of put him in some trouble, but he scrambled really well. ... If we can clean up that one shot, I think we could have something to work with there.”
Rounding out Parker’s performance was Keegan Erickson (93), Kealand Sauser (95), Brady Carlson (103). Erickson finished three strokes better than his performance on Monday and Sauser finished nine strokes better.
Parker will compete at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE QUAD
At Yahara Hills, Par 72
TEAM SCORES
Madison West 327, Verona 332, Janesville Parker 369, Madison East 387
AREA VARSITY SCORING
Janesville Parker (369)—Carson Truesdill 89, Levi Courtney 92, Keegan Erickson 93, Kealand Sauser 95, Brady Carlson 103.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.