Janesville Craig's five varsity golfers all posted scores of 89 or better Tuesday to win the Sauk Prairie Invite at Lake Wisconsin Country Club outside Prairie du Sac.
"It was really nice to get out and just just be on the golf course," said Craig coach Brent Corey. "It was fun. There's 18 teams there and a couple of teams from our conference and in our sectional. So the competition was good."
Wyatt Marshall carded two birdies and made par on nine more holes to lead the Cougars with a 78, the fourth-best score in the field in chilly, wet conditions.
Teammates Easton Haworth (80), Ben Janke (81) and Bryce Sullivan (82) weren't far behind Marshall. Alex Falligant carded an 89 to round out the Craig squad's win.
After a successful year last season, Craig's returning roster is gearing up for another deep run this season. Their chemistry on the course will also help the Cougars this year.
"The really the neat thing with these guys is that as much as they want to beat one another, they are super excited for each other when they play well," Corey said. "These guys are golf junkies."
With the talent on the Cougars' team, Corey is looking forward to their ceiling at the end of the season.
"We came off a pretty successful year and played our best golf at the end of the season," Corey said. "So truthfully, what I'm looking at is I don't think we've even come close to hitting these guys' ceilings as to where they can improve. The boys know I'm very process oriented, that and if we do all the little things right, we're going to continue to get better."
McDonell/Regis was close behind with 323, and Craig's fellow Big Eight Conference member Madison Memorial was third with a 326. Charlie Erlandson fired a three-under round of 67 to lead the Spartans and win medalist honors.
Craig's next scheduled competition is a Big Eight triangular against Sun Prairie East and West at Sun Prairie Country Club on Thursday afternoon. The Wolves also played in Tuesday's meet, posting a team score of 361.
SAUK PRAIRIE INVITE
At Lake Wisconsin Country Club
Par 70
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Craig 321, McDonell/Regis 323, Madison Memorial 326, DeForest 333, Verona 348, Madison West 352, Mount Horeb 357, Sun Prairie West 361, Sauk Prairie 365, Mosinee 366, Stoughton 368, Marshfield 373, Baraboo 385, Marathon 404, Monroe 415, Portage 425, Reedsburg 433, Watertown 458
AREA VARSITY SCORING
Janesville Craig (321)—Wyatt Marshall 78, Easton Haworth 80, Ben Janke 81, Alex Falligant 89, Bryce Sullivan 82.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.