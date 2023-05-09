Carson Phillips of Edgerton hits an approach shot during the Rock Valley Conference mini meet held at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon on Tuesday. Phillips shot a 45 over nine holes, and the Crimson Tide were second in the team standings at 167 strokes. Evansville won the meet with a combined team score of 161.
Edgerton had the low scorer in a Rock Valley Conference boys golf mini meet at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon on Tuesday, but Evansville took home the team title with a combined score of 161.
Crimson Tide junior Cameron Lee shot a 2-under 34 over nine holes at Prairie Woods to lead the field.
Kole Johnson led the meet-winning Blue Devils with a 2-over 38, and teammate Klyne Johnson tied for fifth with a 39. Two more Evansville golfers had lower scores than the second Edgerton player. The Crimson Tide were the second-place finishers with a 167, one shot ahead of Beloit Turner.
Turner’s Ethan Hale took second overall with an even-par 36.
ROCK VALLEY MINI MEET NO. 4
At Prairie Woods Golf Course, Avalon
TEAM SCORES
Evansville 161, Edgerton 167, Beloit Turner 168, McFarland 172, East Troy 175, Jefferson 182, Brodhead 192, Clinton 208, Big Foot 211
TOP THREE FINISHERS PLUS TIES
1. Cameron Lee (Ed) 34. 2. Ethan Hale (BT) 36. t3. Kole Johnson (Ev) 38. t3. Alek Kuykendall (J) 38.
AREA TEAM SCORES
1. Evansville (161)—3. Kole Johnson 38. t5. Klyne Johnson 39. t8. Nolan Burkhalter 42. t8. Sawyer Holman 42. t19. Will Leeder 45.
2. Edgerton (167)—1. Cameron Lee 34. t12. Roman Frodel 43. t19. Carson Phillips 45. t19. Owen Wagie 45. t32. Will Schuman 47.
3. Beloit Turner (168)—2. Ethan Hale 36. t8. Logan Braasch 42. t17. Cole Rowald 44. t27. Darren Niedfeldt 46. t32. Dane Athens 47.
7. Brodhead (192)—t12. Nolan Oliver 43. t12. Dylan Lewis 43. t37. Jacob Moyer 52. 39. Jaxon Dooley 54. 40. Joey Brown 56.
8. Clinton (208)—t19. Drew Maly 45. t27. Bryce Beyer 46. t41. Jeff Karstetter 57. t44. Dylan Miller 60. 46. Jayven Willger 68.
9. Big Foot (211)—t12. Patrick Corey 43. 36. Andrew Ruhl 51. t41. Dakota Nordmeyer 57. t44. Coco Counter 60.
