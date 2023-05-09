JVG_230510_RVC_GOLF01
Buy Now

Carson Phillips of Edgerton hits an approach shot during the Rock Valley Conference mini meet held at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon on Tuesday. Phillips shot a 45 over nine holes, and the Crimson Tide were second in the team standings at 167 strokes. Evansville won the meet with a combined team score of 161.

 Calahan Steed/Adams Publishing Group

Edgerton had the low scorer in a Rock Valley Conference boys golf mini meet at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon on Tuesday, but Evansville took home the team title with a combined score of 161.

Crimson Tide junior Cameron Lee shot a 2-under 34 over nine holes at Prairie Woods to lead the field.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you