Sophomore Caleb Kern and junior Cameron Lee led Edgerton to the team title at the Evansville Invitational at Evansville Golf Course on Friday.
Kern was the meet's top medalist with a score of 78, while Lee tied for third with an 81. The Crimson Tide shot 327 as a team, 14 strokes better than second-place Lodi's 341.
Sawyer Holman of the host team fired a 79, good for second place, to lead the Blue Devils to a third-place team finish at 346 strokes.
Freshman Owen Wagie's 82, good for fifth, and senior Roman Frodel's 86, good for a 10th-place tie, rounded out Edgerton's scorers.
Evansville sophomore Will Leeder was among those tied with Frodel and others at 10th. Klyne Johnson posted Evansville's third-best score, an 89 that tied him for 16th with two others.
One player from Brodhead and another from Clinton finished in the top 20 at the meet. Cougars freshman Drew Maly was one of those tied with Johnson at with an 89, and Cardinals senior Jacob Moyer shot a 90 to tie for 19th.
Brodhead finished 10th in the team standings with 391 strokes. Orfordville Parkview in 13th and Clinton in 14th were separated by a single shot, 430-431.
EVANSVILLE INVITATIONAL
At Evansville Golf Course, Evansville
TEAM SCORES
Edgerton 327, Lodi 341, Evansville 346, New Glarus 367, Monroe 368, Columbus 376, Lakeside Lutheran 381, East Troy 384, McFarland 385, Brodhead 391, Jefferson 398, Lake Mills 416, Orfordville Parkview 430, Clinton 431, Palmyra-Eagle 452