01STOCK_GOLF

Sophomore Caleb Kern and junior Cameron Lee led Edgerton to the team title at the Evansville Invitational at Evansville Golf Course on Friday.

Kern was the meet's top medalist with a score of 78, while Lee tied for third with an 81. The Crimson Tide shot 327 as a team, 14 strokes better than second-place Lodi's 341.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you