Edgerton’s boys golf team took first place at the season’s final Rock Valley mini meet, which was held on Monday at the Monroe Golf Club.

The Crimson Tide had four players finish in the top five individually, including sophomore meet medalist Caleb Kern who shot 35. Edgerton shot 147 to win the team title by 15 shots over Turner.

