Boys golf Boys golf: Edgerton takes first in season's final mini meet ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP STAFF May 15, 2023 Edgerton's boys golf team took first place at the season's final Rock Valley mini meet, which was held on Monday at the Monroe Golf Club.The Crimson Tide had four players finish in the top five individually, including sophomore meet medalist Caleb Kern who shot 35. Edgerton shot 147 to win the team title by 15 shots over Turner.The Trojans carded a 162 in their second place finish. Evansville came in fourth (169), Brodhead (186) finished sixth, Clinton (211) came in eighth and Big Foot (212) ninth.ROCK VALLEY MINI MEETAt the Monroe Golf ClubTEAM SCORESEdgerton 147, Turner 162, McFarland 165, Evansville 169, East Troy 178, Brodhead 186, Jefferson 186, Clinton 211, Big Foot 212.