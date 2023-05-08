Janesville Craig’s Ben Janke tied for second place and the Cougars came in fourth at the Madison Memorial boys golf invitational on Monday at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
Madison Memorial took the top spot after carding a 309 and Craig recorded a 321. Janesville Parker finished in 16th place with a score of 370.
Janke shot a 74, three strokes behind first-place finisher Charlie Erlandson of Madison Memorial who carded a 71. Middleton’s Dain Johnson and Sun Prairie East’s Tyler Schick tied with Janke.
The Cougars’ Easton Haworth placed 21st after shooting an 81.
Craig’s Bryce Sullivan and Wyatt Marshall tied for 33rd place with a score of 83. Alex Falligant finished one stroke behind the duo at 84 and tied for 41st place.
Tied for 49th place was Parker’s Grady Lutterman and Carson Truesdill with a score of 86. The Vikings’ Ethan Jones (97) tied for 86th, Keegan Erickson (101) finished 92nd and Kealand Sauser (107) finished 98th.
The Cougars and Vikings will face off again Tuesday, this time in a Big Eight triangular at Middleton.
MADISON MEMORIAL BOYS GOLF INVITATIONAL
At Blackhawk Country Club
TEAM RESULTS
Madison Memorial 309, Middleton 316, Arrowhead 320, Janesville Craig 321, Waunakee 323, DeForest 325, Edgewood 326, Sun Prairie West 329, Kettle Moraine 336, Verona 340, Lodi 345, Madison La Follette 347, Madison West 347, Sun Prairie East 356, Oregon 362, Janesville Parker 370, Beloit Memorial 372, Stoughton 377, Madison East 407.
TOP THREE FINISHERS PLUS TIES
1. Charlie Erlandson (MM) 71. t2. Ben Janke (JC) 74. t2. Dain Johnson (M) 74. t2. Tyler Schick (SPE) 74.