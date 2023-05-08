01STOCK_GOLF02

Janesville Craig’s Ben Janke tied for second place and the Cougars came in fourth at the Madison Memorial boys golf invitational on Monday at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.

Madison Memorial took the top spot after carding a 309 and Craig recorded a 321. Janesville Parker finished in 16th place with a score of 370.

