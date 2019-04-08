01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

The Janesville Craig boys golf team opened the spring season with a 392 on Monday at Odana Hills Golf Course, finishing behind Madison Memorial and La Follette in a Big Eight triangular. 

Daniel Thomsen led the Cougars with an 11-over 83, finishing second to Memorial's Matthew Sorensen, who fired a 79. 

The Spartans scored 351 as a team, finishing comfortably ahead of runner-up La Follette (389). 

David Lux shot 94 for Craig, while Connor Kelly shot 99. 

The Cougars will travel to The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove for a nonconference invitational Thursday. 

MADISON MEMORIAL 351, LA FOLLETTE 389, CRAIG 392

At Odana Hills Golf Course (Par 72)

TOP MEDALISTS

Matthew Sorensen, Memorial, 79; Daniel Thomsen, Craig, 83; Silas Pickhardt, Memorial, 85.

AREA RESULTS

Craig (392)--Daniel Thomsen 83, David Lux 94, Connor Kelly 99, Clayton Churchill 116, Jed Wagner 120. 

