The Janesville Craig boys golf team opened the spring season with a 392 on Monday at Odana Hills Golf Course, finishing behind Madison Memorial and La Follette in a Big Eight triangular.
Daniel Thomsen led the Cougars with an 11-over 83, finishing second to Memorial's Matthew Sorensen, who fired a 79.
The Spartans scored 351 as a team, finishing comfortably ahead of runner-up La Follette (389).
David Lux shot 94 for Craig, while Connor Kelly shot 99.
The Cougars will travel to The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove for a nonconference invitational Thursday.
MADISON MEMORIAL 351, LA FOLLETTE 389, CRAIG 392
At Odana Hills Golf Course (Par 72)
TOP MEDALISTS
Matthew Sorensen, Memorial, 79; Daniel Thomsen, Craig, 83; Silas Pickhardt, Memorial, 85.
AREA RESULTS
Craig (392)--Daniel Thomsen 83, David Lux 94, Connor Kelly 99, Clayton Churchill 116, Jed Wagner 120.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse