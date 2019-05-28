Led by Blake Wisdom's 1-under 71, the Lake Geneva Badger boys golf team won the team title at Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional, clinching its fifth straight trip to the state tournament.

Wisdom claimed medalist honors at Edgewood Golf Course, clipping Mukwonago's Mason Schulz (72) for first.

The Badgers shot 301 as a team, while Mukwonago (303) defeated Sun Prairie (303) in a team playoff to finish second.

Four of Badger's five golfers carded scores in the 70s. Luke Abram shot 76, Ben Rademaker shot 77 and TJ Walton shot 78.

Janesville Parker shot 316 to finish fifth, but junior Kadin Kleeman (73) advanced to state as an individual.

"For a while there, we thought we might have actually pulled off the impossible and snuck ourselves into the state tournament," Parker coach Sam Van Galder said. "It was a big step for this team to finish off the season the way we did.

"Four of our five are back next year and we will look to expand upon this late season success."

Milton senior AJ Gray (75) won a three-way playoff over Parker's Zack Milner and Sun Prairie's Ethan Carrick to secure the last individual state berth.

Janesville Craig senior Daniel Thomsen shot 76 to tie for ninth individually. Teammate Connor Kelly shot 82 to finish 31st.

The WIAA state tournament begins Monday at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.

Edgerton qualifies for state--Joe Forsting and Kyle Wille each shot 75 to tie for second as the Crimson Tide took second at the Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional and advanced to state for the second straight year.

Edgerton shot 325 as a team, finishing behind Madison Edgewood (312).

Lakeside Lutheran's Lukas Heckmann shot 74 to lead all individuals at Prairie du Chien Country Club.

Saint Mary's Springs' reign ends--Roncalli (331) and Sheboygan Area Lutheran (339) advanced from the WIAA Division 3 Markesan Sectional, denying four-time reigning state champion Saint Mary's Springs (345) another trip to University Ridge.

Parkview shot 385 to finish ninth as a team. Freshman Trey Oswald led the Vikings with a 16-over 88 at Lawsonia Links Course.

WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional

TEAM SCORES

(Top 2 advance to state)

Badger 301, Mukwonago 303, Sun Prairie 303, Oregon 309, Janesville Parker 316, Monona Grove 325, Milton 338, DeForest 341

Mukwonago defeated Sun Prairie in a team playoff

TOP MEDALISTS

Blake Wisdom, Badger, 71; Mason Schulz, Mukwonago, 72; Mickey Keating, Sun Prairie, 73; Kadin Kleman, Parker, 73

INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS

Keating, Sun Prairie, 73; Kleman, Parker, 73; AJ Gray, Milton, 75.

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Badger (301)--Blake Wisdom 37-34--71; Luke Abram 37-38--75; Ben Rademaker 41-36--77; TJ Walton 39-39--78.

Parker (316)--Kadin Kleman 38-35--73; Zack Milner 36-39--75; Grady Skoglund 41-39--80; Jay Gorman 49-39--88.

Milton (338)--AJ Gray 40-35--75; Brayden Kline 43-42--85; Zach Bothun 47-39--86; Cole Zagelow 46-46--92.

Unattached individuals--Nick Keller, Elkhorn, 39-37--76; Daniel Thomsen, Craig, 37-39--76; Connor Kelly, Craig, 40-42--82.

WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional

At Prairie du Chien Country Club

TEAM SCORES

(Top 2 advance to state)

Edgewood 312, Edgerton 325, Columbus 330, Wisconsin Dells 334, Platteville 341, Lodi 361, Clinton 367, River Valley 378, Mauston 379, Monticello/Belleville 388, Monroe 391, West Salem 404.

TOP MEDALISTS

Lukas Heckmann, Lakeside Lutheran, 74; James Gilmore, Edgewood, 75; Joe Forsting, Edgerton, 75; Kyle Wille, Edgerton, 75.

INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS

Heckmann, Lakeside Lutheran, 74; Austin Lietha, Columbus, 77; Cade Rohrbach, Platteville, 78.

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Edgerton (325)--Joe Forsting 41-34--75; Kyle Wille 39-36--75; Bryce Tate 46-41--87; Braden Hurst 44-44--88.

Clinton (367)--Dan Romano 41-40--81; Tom Romano 45-47--92; Joe Wellnitz 48-49--97; Josiah DuBois 49-48--97.

Unattached individuals--Mitch Vogel, Jefferson, 42-38--80; Brian Semmann, McFarland, 40-45--85; Dayton Oliver, Brodhead, 47-43--90; Jaden O'Bel, Evansville, 49-55--104; Derrick Osborne, Brodhead, 53-54--107.

WIAA Division 3 Markesan Sectional

At Lawsonia Links Course (72)

TEAM SCORES

(Top 2 teams advance to state)

Roncalli 331, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 339, Saint Mary's Springs 345, Howards Grove 347, Kohler 356, The Prairie School 358, Williams Bay 369, Markesan 369, Parkview 385, Living Word Lutheran 390, Princeton/Green Lake 393, Saint Mary Catholic 402.

TOP MEDALISTS

Doyle Kelly, Saint Mary's Springs, 74; Drake Wilcox, Sheboygan Luth.; 75; Ian Behringer, Roncalli, 78.

INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS

Kelly, Saint Mary's Springs, 74; Thomas Korsholm, Williams Bay, 79; Ryan Splittgerber, Howards Grove, 79.

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Parkview (385)--Trey Oswald 42-46--88; Madi Vine 46-45--91; Isaiah Jester 51-48--99; Danni Akey 51-56--107.