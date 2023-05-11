Mineral Point golfers posted three of the four best scores in the New Glarus Invitational to win the event’s team championship by 19 strokes Tuesday at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
Klyne Johnson of Evansville finished fifth in the meet with an 83, while Beloit Turner was the top area team, taking fourth with a score of 360.
The Trojans’ top golfer, Logan Tysse, tied for 10th with an 86, and teammate Ethan Hale was a stroke behind to tie for 12th.
NEW GLARUS INVITATIONAL
At Edelweiss Chalet Country Club, New Glarus
TEAM SCORES
Mineral Point 331, Monticello 350, Monroe 354, Beloit Turner 360, New Glarus 361, Evansville 375, River Valley 376, Argyle 405, Brodhead 405, Lancaster 420, Lake Mills 420, Dodgeville 450
TOP THREE PLUS TIES
1. Carson Kroll (MP) 76. 2. Alex Ross (MP) 79. t3. Berton Leach (Monroe) 81. t3. Drew Aschilman (MP) 81.
AREA TEAM SCORES
4. Beloit Turner (360)—t10. Logan Tysse 86. t12. Ethan Hale 87. t17. Darren Niedfeldt 90. 29 Logan Braasch 97. t30. Dane Athens 98.
6. Evansville (375)—5. Klyne Johnson 83. t15. Sawyer Holman 89. t23. Nolan Burkhalter 94. 45. Kole Johnson 109. t49. Will Leeder 113.
t8. Brodhead (405)—14. Nolan Oliver 88. t30. Dylan Lewis 98. t40. Jacob Moyer 104. t53. Jaxon Dooley 115. 57. Joey Brown 124.
Edgerton’s Kern posts top score at Rock Valley Ryder Cup event — Crimson Tide sophomore Caleb Kern shot a 71 at Alpine Valley Golf Resort on Thursday to pace the field at the Rock Valley Conference Ryder Cup event.
Teammate Roman Frodel had the third-best score with a 75, and Evansville’s Sawyer Holman finished second with a 74
Carson Phillips was Edgerton’s third player in the top 10 with his 84, which was good for 10th.
Beloit Turner had two top-10 finishes from Ethan Hale (tied for fourth with a 78) and Dane Athens (sixth with an 80).
Clinton’s Bryce Beyer and Brodhead’s Dylan Lewis both fired rounds of 83 to tie for seventh.
