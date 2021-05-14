Beloit Memorial's boys golf team won the two-day Tri-City Open title Friday at Glen Erin Golf Club.
Led by medalist Griffin Oberneder, Beloit finished with a 36-hole total of 663. Janesville Craig was second at 673 and Janesville Parker third at 705.
Oberneder shot rounds of 75 and 76 on the Par 71 course to win medalist honors by four shots over Craig's Bryce Sullivan.
Grady Skoglund had 164 to lead Parker.
Tri-City Open
At Glen Erin (Par 71)
TEAM SCORES
Beloit Memorial 663, Janesville Craig 673, Janesville Parker 705
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Beloit (663)--Oberneder 76-75--151; Wong 77-82--159; Churchill 83-87--170; Hoey 89-94--183
Craig (673)--Sullivan 79-76--155; Haworth 86-85--171; Engstrom 89-85--174; Porter 91-85--176
Parker (705)--Skoglun 83-81--164; Nabor 88-96--184; DeGarmo 93-95--188; Hamilton 91-90--181