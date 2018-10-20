Two Whitewater High cross country runners are headed to the WIAA state meet.

Senior Nicole Tomomitsu finished fifth in the girls race, and sophomore Trenten Zahn finished sixth in the boys race at the Division 2 Whitewater Sectional on Friday, with both advancing to next weekend’s state meet as individuals.

Jefferson won the girls team race, with Lake Mills second to earn the to spots at state. East Troy won the boys race, and Jefferson was second.

Cross country sectionals continue throughout the state today.

Division 2 Whitewater Sectional

Top two teams and top five individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to state

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Jefferson 49, Lake Mills 60, East Troy 62, Watertown Luther Prep 113, Shoreland Lutheran 171, Lakeside Lutheran 172, Clinton 197, Deerfield 199, Whitewater 201, Catholic Memorial 232, Turner 255

TOP GIRLS INDIVIDUALS

Mariah Linse (Jef) 19:58.5, Makenzie Hottinger (Jef) 20:33.5, Lauren Winslow (LM) 20:51.6, Ella Rondeau (ET) 21:02.3, Nicole Tomomitsu (Whi) 21:04.8

OTHER TOP AREA FINISHERS

9. Charlotte Mueller (Clin), 21:21.0; 29. Dalissa Moser (Clin) 22:46.3; 31. Sophie Fulk (Tur) 22:57.2.

BOYS TEAM SCORES

East Troy 45, Jefferson 56, Deerfield 91, Catholic Memorial 117, Watertown Luther Prep 123, Whitewater 151, Shoreland Lutheran 189, Lakeside Lutheran 229, Turner 253, Lake Mills 277, Clinton 315, Big Foot 338, St. John’s 350

TOP BOYS INDIVIDUALS

Henry Chapman (ET) 17:05.5, Nathan Fox (ET) 17:11.3, Willis Manning (Deer) 17:18.8, Mike George (CM) 17:26.3, Ryan Nelson (Jef) 17:33.5, Trenten Zahn (Whi) 17:39.0

OTHER TOP AREA FINISHERS

18. Gio Anello (Whi) 18:10.7, 28. Eliberto Gomez-Rodriguez (Delavan-Darien) 18:49.6, 29. Aidan Coburn (Whi) 18:53.2

