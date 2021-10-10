Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Beloit Turner's Lydia Seifarth and Clinton's Paige Damman led area runners at the Baertschi Invitational in Albany on Saturday.
Dammen, a sophomore, was fourth in the girls small school 5,000-meter race. The junior Seifarth was fourth in the girls large school 5,000-meter race.
Little Chute won the boys and girls team titles in the large school divisions, while host Albany won the girls small school team title and Poynette the boys small school title.
Janesville Parker's Logan Risseeuw was 17th in the boys large school 5,000-meter race. The Vikings finished eighth overall.
BOYS LARGE SCHOOL TEAM SCORES
Little Chute 71, New Glarus/Monticello 76, Mount Horeb 77, Monroe 99, Evansville 121, Platteville 157, Oregon 165, Janesville Parker 182, Deerfield/Cambridge 186, Beloit Turner 205
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Yordanos Zelinski (Ore) 16:46.0; 2. Joseph Stoddard (MH) 16:53.6; 3. Riley Huss (LC) 17:12.2; 17. Logan Risseeuw (JP) 18:30.5
BOYS SMALL SCHOOL TEAM SCORES
Poynette 57, Albany 101, Clinton 121, Holy Family 125, Iowa-Grant 129, Belleville 151, Tri State Homeschool 175, Pardeeville 188, Fennimore 212, Wauzeka-Steuben 232, Marshall 254, Brodhead/Juda 278, Orfordville Parkview 349
1. Carter Scholey (Bell) 17:05.7; 2. Tucker Johnson (Poy) 17:20.9; 3. Mason Aide (IG) 17:41.5; 8. Jost Hornbostel (Clin) 18:16.9
GIRLS LARGE SCHOOL TEAM SCORES
Little Chute 55, New Glarus/Monticello 86, Oregon 89, Monroe 110, Mount Horeb 122, Platteville 125, Evansville 171, Deerfield/Cambridge 176, Beloit Turner 235
1. Dasha Vorontsov (Ore) 19:50.8; 2. Ella Pahl (LC) 20:26.4; 3. Rhya Brandemuehl (MH) 20:38.5; 4. Lydia Seifarth (BT) 20:44.8; 13. Rosemary Gallagher (Ev) 21:20.7
GIRLS SMALL SCHOOL TEAM SCORES
Albany 25, Poynette 76, Brodhead/Juda 102, Iowa-Grant 102, Orfordville Parkview 129, Tri State Homeschool 132, Belleville 132
1. Mckenna Broughton (Alb) 20:42.6; 2. Kope Connolly (IG) 21:10.7; 3. Ava Ahnen (Alb) 21:14.4; 4. Paige Damman (Clinton) 22:06.65; 10. Emma Maly (Clinton) 22:36.2
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!