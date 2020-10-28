Attitude of gratitude.
That’s been the season-long mantra for Lake Geneva Badger’s boys cross country team.
In other words, the Badgers are running with a purpose.
They cruised to Southern Lakes Conference, regional and sectional titles and will be gunning for a top-five finish at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state meet at Hartland Arrowhead High School.
Following the direction of doctors on the WIAA Sports Medical Advisory Committee, the state meet will be held in three sessions, and the three divisions will compete at three different sites. Badger runs in the D1 Saturday morning session along with Whitefish Bay, Marquette University School and Kenosha Indian Trail.
Badger coach Mike Butscher said his team persevered despite the ongoing pandemic that has crippled much of the state’s high school activities.
“As bad as it has been, COVID gave them a focus for this season,” Butscher said. “They lost their track season last spring, so they’ve been on a mission ever since. And they’ve been so resilient considering all the adversity they’ve gone through.”
Jackson Albanese has led the way for the Badgers. The sophomore sensation—a transfer student from Illinois—won the sectional meet last Saturday and continues to impress.
“He’s been the hammer for us all season,” Butscher said. “He’s got the three components it takes to be a great runner: He’s got talent, a strong work ethic and loves to run.”
The majority of the top eight runners for Badger are juniors. Logan Wade ran at state last year and has been what Butscher calls “the rock” of the squad, while junior Demetrius Farmakis has come out of nowhere, according to his coach, to give the team a quality one-two-three punch.
“Logan’s probably logged 2,000 miles since last fall,” Butscher said. “He’s been the leader who has convinced everyone that by training a little bit harder and focusing on the task at hand, this team was good enough to get to state, and that was before Jackson came on board.”
Juniors Brody Kluge and Dom Alonzo have been in the top five of the lineup all season, while Seth Linnemann is the lone senior among the top seven. Junior Nolan Cassidy will run at state, while junior Angel Toribio has been an important part of the team and a more than capable replacement if one of the top seven is not able to compete.
Badger’s top finish at state all-time is 14th. With only 12 teams entered Saturday, the team is assured of the program’s top finish ever, but Butscher said the team has much larger goals.
The school record time for the top five runners is 1:24.03. Butscher said the team has an excellent shot of breaking that mark.
“They really haven’t been pushed much this season, but we know that changes Saturday,” Butscher said. “All the miles they’ve put in and all the adversity they’ve overcome is going to pay off in a big way.
“They’ve been on a mission all season, and I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve already accomplished.”
Elkhorn’s Drew Davey also competes in the Division 1 race Saturday, running in the second session at 1:10 p.m.
Crane to compete in D3 meet
Orfordville Parkview’s Avery Crane qualified individually in the Division 3 boys race and competes in Session 3 at 4:10 p.m. in West Salem.
The senior finished third at the Prairie Sectional to earn his state bid.
“Avery is the type of student-athlete that you love to see have success,” Parkview coach and athletic director Guy Stricker said. “He is a prime example of hard work paying off. When the cross country season was postponed while we had to go to virtual learning, he continued to practice and improve.
“He won three of the races he competed in this year, and his personal-record time came at the sectional meet on a very tough UW-Parkside course. I look for him to set another PR at state and finish in the top 25% of the runners there.”