Riley Siltman and the Evansville boys cross country team cruised to victory at the Whitewater cross country meet Tuesday.
Siltman won the boys 5,000-meter race in 17:27.9, and the Blue Devils had four top-10 finishers to score 31 points. Columbus came in second place with 76.
Samuel Gallagher (18:20.6) and Baden Schrab (19:14.8) finished third and fifth, respectively.
Clinton’s Quinn McCabe was second and Whitewater’s Trenten Zah fourth.
On the girls side, Columbus swept the top three spots on the way to winning the team race with 27 points,
Evansville was second with 62.
Evansville’s Sydney Hazard was the top area finisher, taking fifth in 24:35.7.
Columbus’ Maya Pearcy won in 23:30.5.
WHITEWATER CROSS COUNTRY MEET
TuesdayBOYS TEAM SCORESEvansville 31, Columbus 76, Whitewater 86, Edgerton 88, Clinton 102, McFarland 111
BOYS TOP INDIVIDUALSRiley Siltman (Eva) 17:27.9, Quinn McCabe (Cli) 18:11.4, Samuel Gallagher (Eva) 18:20.6, Trenten Zahn (W) 18:50.6, Baden Schrab (Eva) 19:14.8.
GIRLS TEAM SCORESColumbus 27, Evansville 62, Whitewater 76, Clinton 86, McFarland 88, Edgerton incomplete.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERSMaya Pearcy (Col) 23:30.5, 5. Sydney Hazard (Eva) 24:35.7, 6. Ashley Duffey (Cli) 24:44.0, 7. Kelsey Deegan (Eva) 24:54.6.