KENOSHA, Wis.—Saturday was a day for the underdog.
The one nobody sees coming. The underestimated. The overlooked.
A perfect autumn afternoon, with temperatures in the low 50’s, a soft breeze and picturesque fall colors shading the trees, was the scene at UW-Parkside, host of the WIAA Division 2 cross country sectional meet.
The group of underdogs had their day. The Clinton boys team placed second to qualify as a team for the first time since 2009. Big Foot’s Gus Foster was an individual qualifier, while Beloit Turner’s Lydia Seifarth (second place) and Clinton’s Paige Damman (sixth) also will be headed to Wisconsin Rapids to run Saturday.
The Clinton boys have been buoyed with the addition of three freshmen. Quinn McCabe, the team’s top runner since his freshman year, has been solid all season, and Jost Hornbostel has been a sleek German import.
Freshman Reagan Flickinger ran his best race of the season, finishing in eighth place with a time of 17:36. Flickinger was headed to state on the basis of his results. His teammates made sure he wouldn’t end up there alone.
Hornbostel, came in 11th with a 17:52. McCabe, who has battled through injuries and illness to start rounding back into form, got spiked in the second mile but still managed to finish 15th with an 18:05, while senior Hunter Greer was 24th with an 18:32 and freshman Oliver Melson was right behind him in 25th with an 18:39.
Their total of 83 points, while plenty behind sectional champion Lakeside Lutheran, was 17 points ahead of third-place Watertown Luther Prep.
Foster, the Daily News’ hoops player of the year last season, proved he can run, too. Despite not having a teammate who can match his production, Foster capped an outstanding senior season with a 17:41, good enough to make sure his cross country career has one more race.
Seifarth responded to a slow start to the season by improving her time every time out, going from a time north of 25 minutes to breaking 20 in Saturday’s meet with a 19:58.8. That also happened to be the time Jamma Habben of Watertown Luther Prep ran. Habben was declared the winner in a photo finish, with Seifarth’s place in Wisconsin Rapids easily secured.
Damman ran a 26:06 at Palmyra in the season’s first meet and her transformation was just as dramatic as Seifarth’s, finishing Saturday’s race with a 21:01 to qualify with room to spare.
