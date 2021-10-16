SUN PRAIRIE
Senior Rylee Coleman led the way for the Janesville Craig girls cross country team in Saturday’s Big Eight Conference Meet at Sheehan Park, finishing eighth with a 5,000-meter time of 20 minutes 16 seconds.
Coleman was the third-best finisher from schools not named Middleton—the Cardinals swept five of the top seven places to win the team championship with 19 points, four points away from a perfect score of 15.
“Our girls finished right where we thought at fifth overall,” Cougars coach Brandon Miles wrote in an email. “Rylee continues to lead the crew and ran strong to a second-team all-conference (honor).”
Also for the Craig girls, junior Caitlyn Dickman took 26th (21:46) and junior Kera Riley was 29th (21:52).
“The girls continue to step up as we march toward sectionals next week,” Miles wrote.
In the boys race, Craig finished eighth with 204 points and Janesville Parker was ninth with 294 points.
Senior Chris Weir (18:12) and junior Damian Soto (18:15) finished 32nd and 33rd, respectively, for the Cougars.
“Chris Weir, Jack Myre and Tyler Hegle (46th in 18:38) had outstanding efforts,” Miles said. “We keep improving weekly.”
Parker’s leader was senior Logan Risseeuw, 53rd in 19:12. Seniors Jack Holterman (19:28) and Carter Herbst (19:31) took 55th and 56th, respectively.
Badger East
Milton senior Mara Talabac ran to a fourth-place finish in the Badger East Conference meet, covering the 5,000-meter course at Lake Farm County Park in Madison in 19 minutes, 29 seconds.
The Red Hawks team finished seventh in the eight-team field with 157 points. Milton also got a 29th-place finish from senior Alayna Borgwardt (21:32) and a 32nd-place finish from senior Samantha Benson (21:39).
In the boys race, Milton took seventh as a team and was led by sophomore Jonathan Flowers’ 10th-place finish (17:45).
DeForest swept the boys and girls team titles. Individual winners were senior Jayden Zywicki of Stoughton in the boys race (15:55) and freshman Mackenzie Babcock of Monona Grove in the girls race (18:12).
High school cross country
Big Eight Conference
RESULTS SATURDAY
(At Sheehan Park, Sun Prairie)
BOYS
Team scores
Madison West 52; Middleton 81; Madison La Follette 81; Sun Prairie 92; Verona 93; Madison Memorial 117; Madison East 183; Janesville Craig 204; Janesville Parker 284; Beloit Memorial 306.
Top five individuals
1, Griffin Ward, Mid, 15:59; 2, Mateo Alvarado Venegas, SP, 16:09; 3, Aidan Manning, V, 16:17; 4, Zach Temple, MW, 16:51; 5, Joseph Freng, SP, 16:58.
Janesville Craig individuals
32, Chris Weir 18:12; 33, Damian Soto 18:15; 43, Jack Myre 18:30; 46, Tyler Hegle 18:38; 50, Matthew McBride 18:51.
Janesville Parker individuals
53, Logan Risseeuw 19:12; 55, Jack Holterman 19:28; 56, Carter Herbst 19:31; 59, Tavyne Schnuck 18:48; 61, Noah Herbst 20:21.
GIRLS
Team scores
Middleton 19; Madison West 59; Madison Memorial 94; Sun Prairie 98; Janesville Craig 125; Verona 129; Madison East 183; Madison La Follette 224; Beloit Memorial incomplete.
Top five individuals
Lauren Pansegrau, Mid, 18:00; Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Mid, 19:00; Maddie Ruszkiewicz, Mid, 19:15; 4, Annika Cutforth, MM, 19:22; 5, Genevieve Nashold, MW, 19:39.
Janesville Craig individuals
8, Rylee Coleman 20:16; 25, Caitlyn Dickman 21:46; 28, Kera Riley 21:52; 31, Abigayl Anderson 21:55; 33, Addison Fagan 21:57.
Badger East Conference
RESULTS SATURDAY
(At Lake Farm County Park, Madison, 5,000 meters)
BOYS
Team scores
DeForest 31; Stoughton 67; Monona Grove 73; Watertown 107; Waunakee 130; Fort Atkinson 165; Milton 194; Beaver Dam 241.
Top five individuals
Jayden Zywicki, S, 15:55; Isaiah Bauer, D, 15:57; Jackson Grabowski, D, 16:18; Andrew Regnier, Waun, 16:39; Matthew Vander Meer, D, 16:44.
Milton individuals
16, Jonathan Flowers 17:45; 36, Tyler Rateike 18:38; 43, Josiah Raby 18:57; 48, Tim Wallace 19:32; 50, Brandon Phillipps 19:44.
GIRLS
Team scores
DeForest 54; Monona Grove 71; Waunakee 81; Fort Atkinson 111; Beaver Dam 112; Stoughton 129; Milton 157; Watertown 233.
Top five individuals
Mackenzie Babcock, MG, 18:12; Mary Worden, FA, 19:16; Lila Branchaw, Waun, 19:18; Mara Talabac, Milton, 19:29; Rylan Oberg, D, 19:31.
Milton individuals
4, Mara Talabac 19:29; 29, Alayna Borgwardt 21:32; 32, Samantha Benson 21:39; 43, Emma Beutin 22:06; 49, Allison Johnson 22:56.
Southern Lakes Conference meet
RESULTS THURSDAY
(At Fox River Park, Burlington, 5,000 meters)
BOYS
Team scores
Lake Geneva Badger 29; Elkhorn 62; Westosha Central 65; Waterford 127; Union Grove 153; Wilmot 165; Delavan-Darien 165; Burlington 180.
Top five individuals
Will Allen, WC, 16:16; Demetrius Farmakis, LGB, 16:37; Drew Davey, E, 16:59; Dominic Alonzo, LGB, 17:18; Trever Buchanan, Wfd, 17:22.
Badger individuals
2, Demetrius Farmakis 16:37; 4, Dominic Alonzo 17:19; 6, Brody Kluge 17:26; 7, Evan Wnuk 17:35; 10, Angel Toribio 17:51.
Elkhorn individuals
3, Drew Davey 16:59; 8, Riley Buchheit 17:44; 12, Sam Manak 18:06; 18, Erik Johnson 18:28; 21, Blake Sterken 18:44.
Delavan-Darien individuals
19, Grayson Morris 18:32; 25, Isai Gomez 18:49; 27, Jacob Szczap 18:55; 48, Malachi Webb 21:43; 54, Carter Taylor 23:27.
GIRLS
Team scores
Lake Geneva Badger 23; Union Grove 48; Waterford 90; Westosha Central 98; Elkhorn 110; Burlington 154; Wilmot 210; Delavan-Darien incomplete.
Top five individuals
Molly Deering, LGB, 19:52; Brooklyn Flies, LGB, 20:52; Lia Peterson, UG, 20:53; Ashley Lamers, UG, 20:55; Mya Lenz, LGB, 20:56.
Badger individuals
1, Molly Deering 19:52; 2, Brooklyn Flies 20:52; 5, Mya Lenz 20:56; 7, Kate Hoover 21:31; 15, Skye Genrich 21:55.
Elkhorn individuals
11, Grace Woyak 21:45; 22, Paige Jacobs 22:51; 23, Ila Flath 22:52; 24, Aubrey Schreiber 22:58; 39, Kaylee Anzalone 24:36.
Delavan-Darien individuals
12, Alaina Sorg 21:50; 50, Rose Shackett 26:27; 51, Alexandra Green 27:43; 54, Kylene Yarley 31:11.
Trailways Conference meet
RESULTS THURSDAY
(At Pardeeville, 5,000 meters)
BOYS
Team scores
Pardeeville 73; Horicon 87; Dodgeland 99; Palmyra-Eagle 124; Markesan 128; Rio/Fall River 139; Johnson Creek 165; Beaver Dam Wayland 178; Orfordville Parkview 191; Princeton/Green Lake 241; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 251.
Top five individuals
1, Griffin Hughland, BDW, 17:51; 2, Austin Zamorano, H, 18:03; 3, Colin Smith, Par, 18:14; 4, Drew Benson, BDW, 18:19; 5, Will Becker, Par, 18:23.
Parkview individuals
20, Ethan Diddens 20:00; 27, Cal Fox 20:42; 42, Rusty Klitzman 22:03; 46, Alan Diaz 22:33; 56, Malachi Wendt 23:34.
GIRLS
Team scores
Oshkosh Lourdes 26; Dodgeland 51; Oshkosh Valley Christian 138; Markesan 153; Orfordville Parkview 155; Madison Country Day 159; Horicon 160; Rio/Fall River 169; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 172; Johnson Creek 199.
Top five individuals
Mary Husman, OL, 20:52; Leah Patterson, OVC, 20:52; Molly Moore OL, 21:00; Erin Moore, OL, 21:06; Ava Raasch, Dod, 21:15.
Parkview individuals
13, Paige Valley 22:47; 29, Jenna Olin 25:28; 32, Chloe Mielke 26:14; 38, Tempy Pautsch 26:49; 43, Jake Cox 28:17.