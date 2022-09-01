Parker cross country teams open up 2022 season Gazette staff Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Parker Vikings SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Janesville Parker boys and girls cross country teams opened up the 2022 season Wednesday at the Norski Invitational in DeForest.Parker's boys team finished eighth in the nine-team field with a score of 204. Host DeForest won the team title with 38.Jack Boerger of Sauk Prairie won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 16:54.38. Parker's top finisher was freshman Maddox Norman, who was 19th with a time of 19:50.4.In girls competition, Waunakee won the team title with Parker finishing ninth.Rylan Oberg was individual winner in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 20:58.01.The Vikings were led by freshman Trista Anderson, who finished 23rd.Parker next competes in the Monona Grove Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Four injured in gunfire at late-night yard party in rural Clinton Death notices for Aug. 26, 2022 Pride in the people: Rock County Historical Society builds exhibit about those who worked at General Motors' Janesville plant Intermodal rail site at JATCO property could be start of larger development Death notices for Aug. 29, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form