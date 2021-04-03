Thanks to a one-two finish from Aidan Schuh and Logan Risseeuw, Janesville Parker's boys cross country team defeated Milton in a nonconference meet Saturday.
The Vikings won 22-33.
Schuh covered the 5,000-meter course in 17:29, with Risseeuw second at 18:18.
Trey Smith's third-place finish led the Milton boys.
In girls competition, both Milton and Parker did not have enough runners for complete team results.
Milton's Mara Talabac won the 5,000-meter race in 19:34. Her teammates Sam Benson and Alayna Borgwardt were second and third, respectively.
Boys
PARKER 22, MILTON 33
(5,000 meters)
1. Aidan Schuh (P) 17:29; 2. Logan Risseeuw (P) 18:18; 3. Trey Smith (M) 18:20; 4. Jonathan Flowers (M) 19:12; 5. Jack Hollerman (P) 19:27
Girls
MILTON, PARKER incomplete
(5,000 meters)
1. Mara Talabac (M) 19:34; 2. Sam Benson (M) 21:25; 3. Alayna Borgwardt (M) 22:20; 4. Brooke Schroeder (P) 25:55