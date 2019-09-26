JANESVILLE

Once again, a star-studded field is expected to compete Saturday in the 82nd running of the Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course.

The state’s largest and one of the nation’s oldest interstate high school cross country meets will feature eight of the top 10 ranked boys teams in the state in Division 1 and seven of the top 10 girls Division 1 teams.

A record 45 teams, featuring more than 3,000 athletes, will converge on Blackhawk to compete in 5,000-meter races on Saturday.

“The meet just seems to get bigger and better every year,” Janesville Craig co-head coach Brandon Miles said. “We’re now getting inquiries from schools from a number of states that are looking to send a team up here to compete.

“Last year, Drew Bosley ran the fastest 5,000-meter time in the country at the Midwest meet, so that gave us a lot of attention. It’s a really fast course that the runners and spectators really seem to enjoy.”

The course set-up was changed last season because two bridges on the Blackhawk course were badly damaged during flooding in February and needed to be replaced.

Yet despite the fact that the repairs have been done and the bridges are now back in use, Miles said Saturday’s meet will use the same course layout as last year—which is basically three one-mile loops.

“It’s a fast track where there are a couple of quick downhill sprints that the runners really enjoy,” Miles said. “And it makes for much faster times.

‘The spectators seemed to enjoy the layout, as well, because regardless of where you were watching the race, you could see two thirds of it all times. It made for a more exciting race and gave the runners more energy knowing everybody was watching them for most of the race.”

One problem a year ago with the condensed course was the faster runners lapping the slower ones. Miles said that problem has been addressed and should not come into play Saturday.

The first two races of the day are the blue races. Boys competing in the blue race must have posted a time of 20:33 or faster for 5,000 meters to be eligible, and for the girls blue race, competitors must have run at least 24:59 or better for 5,000 meters. The varsity girls and boys races will follow at 10:20 a.m. and 10:55 a.m., respectively.

“The blue races will mainly be for those runners that can’t quite crack the top seven on varsity,” Miles said. “It’s what you probably call your middle-of-the-pack runners.

“And with those kids not running the varsity races, I don’t think you’ll have any problems with kids getting lapped.”

Miles pegs the Madison La Follette boys and the Madison West girls as the Division 1 favorites, but said because of the high quality of teams competing that a number of schools could win it.

West’s Genevieve Nashold is the defending girls champion, and Miles said the sophomore standout will be heavily favored to repeat.