It was a productive day Saturday for area cross country runners at the Division 1 Kettle Moraine Sectional.
Led by Milton senior Mara Talabac's fifth-place finish, three area runners advanced to state. Elkhorn Area's Drew Davey finished sixth in the boys 5,000-meter race, while Janesville Craig's Rylee Coleman was seventh in the girls 5,000-meter race to also advance.
In team competition. Oconomowoc and Sun Prairie finished first and second in boys competition to advance to state, with Oregon and Sun Prairie the top two finishers in girls.
The top five individual finishers that were not part of the two qualifying teams also earned a state berth.
Talabac ran a 19:50.9, while Coleman crossed the line in 19:52.2. Dasha Vorontsov of Oregon won in a time of 19:00.4.
Craig co-head coach Brandon Miles said not only did Coleman impress, but so too did the Cougar girls, who finished third.
"Rylee ran a PR today and will get a chance to finish her cross country career running at state," Miles said. "You can't ask for much more from her.
'And we're still a young team, so to finish third behind two really good teams in Oregon and Sun Prairie makes for a promising future."
Division 1
Kettle Moraine Sectional
BOYS TEAM SCORES
Oconomowoc 43, Sun Prairie 72, Madison La Follette 90, Kettle Moraine 108, Stoughton 141, Elkhorn 161, Janesville Craig 174, Fort Atkinson 197, Oregon 243, Milton 275, Janesville Parker 286, Beloit Memorial 334
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Mateo Alvarado Ven (SP) 16:09.1; 2. Zachariah Vance (Oc) 16:13.9; 3. Hayden Triebald (Oc) 16:24.1; 4. Jayden Zywicki (St) 16:28.6; 5. Nico Castellanos (ML) 16:32.6; 6. Drew Davey (Elk) 16:51.0; 7. Joseph Freng (SP) 16:57.5; 8. Parker Nofke (ML) 16:58.2; 9. Ben Stricker (FA) 17:03.2
OTHER TOP AREA RESULTS
Craig--25. Damian Soto 17:55.9; 27. Jack Myre 17:57.1; 31. Chris Wier 18:04.9; 42. Taylor Egle 18:33.3; 49. Matthew McBride 18:54.6
Parker--44. Logan Risseeuw
Milton--20. Jonathan Flowers 17:38.4; 43. Tyler Rateike 18:35.6
Elkhorn--21. Riley Buchheit 17:45.1; 30. Sam Manak 18:00.5; 50. Erik Johnson 18:59.0
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
Oregon 64, Sun Prairie 69, Janesville Craig 95, Oconomowoc 124, Kettle Moraine 134, Stoughton 154, Milton 163, Fort Atkinson 163, Elkhorn 236, Madison La Follette 257
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
(5,000 meters)
1. Dasha Vorontsov (Ore) 19:00.4; 2. Ella Lephardt (KM) 19:42.5; 3. Tara Braun (KM) 19:43.3; 4. Reagan Zimmerman (SP) 19:47.0; 5. Mara Talabac (Mil) 19:50.9; 6. Mary Worden (FA) 19:51.8; 7. Rylee Coleman (JC) 19:52.2
OTHER TOP AREA RESULTS
Craig--16. Abigayl Anderson 21:11.7; 20. Addison Fagan 21:23.0; 22. Caitlyn Dickman 21:31.4; 30. Janelly Soto 21:57.9
Milton--21. Samantha Benson 21:23.2; 39. Alayna Borgwardt (Mil) 22:17.1; 47. Emma Beutin 22:34.4
Elkhorn--31. Grace Woyak (Elk) 21:59.5; 35. Paige Jacobs 22:08.9; 49. Aubrey Schreiber 22:35.3