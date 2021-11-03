Sorry, an error occurred.
Milton senior Mara Talabac earned a place on the all-Badger East Conference girls cross country first team.
Talabac finished fourth in the conference meet, covering the 5,000-meter course at Lake Farm County Park in Madison in 19 minutes, 29 seconds. Milton took seventh in the eight-team field.
She went on to take 44th as an individual in the WIAA state meet at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, finishing in 20:11.
Talabac was the only boys or girls runner from Milton to earn all-conference mention.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCEALL-CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRYBOYSFIRST TEAMJayden Zywicki, Stoughton; Isaiah Bauer, DeForest; Jackson Grabowski, DeForest; Andrew Regnier, Waunakee; Matthew Vander Meer, DeForest; Ben Stricker, Fort Atkinson; Colton Hansen, Stoughton; Dylan King, DeForest.
SECOND TEAMJacob Hurtgen, Watertown; Calvin Hurtgen, Watertown; Jacob Anderson, Monona Grove; Collin Nelson, Monona Grove; Joe Huber, DeForest; Logan Aro, Monona Grove; Kai Sorensen, Stoughton; Charlie Janda, Monona Grove.
GIRLSFIRST TEAMMackenzie Babcock, Monona Grove; Mary Worden, Fort Atkinson; Lila Branchaw, Waunakee; Mara Talabac, Milton; Rylan Oberg, DeForest; Lydia Bauer, DeForest; Mallory Reiser, Stoughton; Kylie Hackbarth, Beaver Dam.
SECOND TEAMLeah Burchardt, Beaver Dam; Brinley Everson, Waunakee; Jada Zorn, Fort Atkinson; Elena Kozich, Monona Grove; Logan Peters, DeForest; Jocelyn Pickhardt, DeForest; Maddie Reott, Stoughton; Erica Bodden, DeForest.
