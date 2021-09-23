After a one-year hiatus, one of the nation’s most prestigious high school cross country meets returns with the 83rd running of the Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course on Saturday.
The state’s largest and one of the nation’s oldest interstate high school cross country meets will feature several state-ranked ranked boys and girls teams, along with talented teams from Illinois and Texas.
A record 52 teams, featuring more than 3,000 athletes, will converge on Blackhawk to compete in 5,000-meter races.
“The meet just seems to get bigger and better every year,” Janesville Craig co-head coach Brandon Miles said. “We’re now getting inquiries from schools from a number of states that are looking to send a team up here to compete.
“And after hosting the (alternate fall season) state meet last spring, we’re getting requests from a lot of state schools that were really impressed with the course and wanted to compete here that had never been to the Midwest Invitational before. It’s really very flattering.”
Besides a couple of WIAA state tournament series events, the Midwest Invitational features the most participants at one setting of any other sporting event in the state.
Miles expects Division 1 powerhouse Mequon Homestead and Warren Township (Ill.) to be the top contenders on the boys side, with Hinsdale Central (Ill.) the favorite on the girls side.
Houston MacArthur Senior High of Texas also is expected to compete Saturday.
Miles said this year’s Midwest race could produce another feel-good story, as was the case with 2011 and 2012 girls winner Molly Seidel of University Lake School. Seidel became the first American woman to medal in the women’s marathon since 1984 when she won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo games.
“You just never know what you might see,” Miles said of the Midwest Invitational. “Molly was so good and so dominant, but I don’t know if anyone could’ve predicted the kind of success she had as an Olympian.
“And that’s what makes this meet so special. Not only is there a ton of talent in both the boys and girls races, but it’s just an overall fun day for everybody involved.”
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.