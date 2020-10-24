The Lake Geneva Badger boys cross country team continued its successful postseason run Saturday, winning a Division 1 sectional title at South Milwaukee.
Sophomore Jackson Albanese won the sectional title, turning in a time of 16:26.3 to beat Westosha’s Will Allen by 14 seconds.
Along with Albanese, Badger’s next top four runners—all juniors: Logan Wade, Demetrius Farmakis, Brody Kluge and Dom Alonzo—all finished in the top seven to help Badger dominate as a team with 23 points. Kenosha Indian Trail was second with 51.
The Division 1 state meet is Saturday at Hartland Arrowhead.
Elkhorn’s Davey also headed to Arrowhead
Elkhorn Area High junior Drew Davey will also compete at the D1 state meet.
Davey finished fifth in the Portage Sectional in 16:44.70 to grab one of the individual qualifier spots.
Onalaska junior Tyler Lee won the sectional in 16:27.88.
Elkhorn junior Riley Buchheit just missed out on a trip to state, finishing 12th in 17:19.24.
Parkview’s Crane headed to state
Parkview senior Avery Crane is headed to the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet in West Salem.
Crane finished third at the D3 sectional at UW-Parkside on Saturday. He finished in a time of 17:43.6, 23 seconds behind winner Evan Finger of Dodgeland, to grab one of five individual qualifying spots.
In the D3 girls race at Parkside, Parkview senior Augie Pautsch was 33rd in 24:10.6.