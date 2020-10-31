The Lake Geneva Badger boys cross country team wrapped up a successful fall season with a sixth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday at Hartland Arrowhead.
The Badgers, paced by sophomore Jackson Albanese's 11th-place finish in 16 minutes, 4.5 seconds, scored 145 points.
Oconomowoc won the state title with 109 points, ahead of Marquette (129), Whitefish Bay (130), Slinger (135) and Menomonie (138).
Juniors Demetrius Farmakis (16:48.3), Logan Wade (16:52.5), Dom Alonzo (17:23.7) and Brody Kluge (17:27.6) rounded out the Badgers' top five runners.
West Allis Hale senior Joshua Truchon won the individual D1 title in 15:18.3, beating second-place Cael Grotenhuis, a senior from Slinger, by nearly 20 seconds.
Elkhorn junior Drew Davey, who qualified for the D1 state meet as an individual, finished 74th in 17:23.6.
In the Division 3 meet at West Salem, Orfordville Parkview's Avery Crane put a cap on his senior season by running a personal-best 17:35.93 to finish 31st. Durand junior Parker Schneider won the title in 16:05.78.