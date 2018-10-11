WHITEWATER
It was rinse and repeat at the Rock Valley Conference girls cross country meet Thursday.
Jefferson's Mariah Linse won the 5,000-meter race for the second straight year, while Brodhead/Juda's Madelynn McIntyre was second once again.
East Troy brought home both the team trophies as the boys won with 44 points and the girls with 45. McFarland was second in the boys results, with Jefferson finishing a distant second in the girls.
East Troy's Henry Chapman won the boys 5,000-meter race on the wet and sloppy UW-Whitewater course.
Linse made her way into the winner's circle for the second straight year thanks to a strong finishing kick. The senior finished with a time of 19:24.5.
"The wind was more of a problem than the conditions on the course. It was pretty chilly, at times, when you weren't running in the woods," Linse said. "I wasn't really worried about my time today. I just wanted to go out and run my race and do my best."
McIntyre's goal coming in to the meet was to stay with Linse as long as possible. The senior was able to do that for most of the race before Linse pulled away late. McIntyre finished with a time of 20:02.2.
"She really pushed me and made me go as hard as I could," McIntyre said of Linse. "That's what I wanted.
"The goal for me now going forward is to keep pushing myself and go as hard as I can each and every mile."
Evansville's McKenzie Fillner finished fourth and Whitewater's Nicole Tommitsu seventh in the girls race.
Chapman cruised to the boys title. The senior, who transferred from Hartland Arrowhead before the start of the school year, won by almost 10 seconds over Andrew Pahnke of McFarland. Chapman finished with a winning time of 16:31.5.
"I walked the course beforehand and realized it was really hilly and wet, so I knew times weren't going to be that good today," Chapman said. "So I just tried to concentrate on going out strong and finishing strong, which I did."
Riley Siltman of Evansville was sixth in the boys race, with Whitewater's Trenten Zahn finishing seventh.
Rock Valley Conference Meet
At UW-Whitewater
BOYS TEAM SCORES
East Troy 44, McFarland 49, Jefferson 62, Whitewater 124, Evansville 147, Brodhead/Juda 155, Edgerton 176, Beloit Turner 183, Clinton 259, Walworth Big Foot 296
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(5,000 meters)
1. Henry Chapman (ET) 16:31.5; 2. Andrew Pahnke (McF) 16:40.5; 3. Nathan Fox (ET) 17:03.0; 4. Patrick Fasick (McF) 17:13.6; 5. Eli Kemna (McF) 17:15.2; 6. Riley Siltman (Ev) 17:21.3; 7. Trenten Zahn (Wh) 17:23.3
OTHER TOP AREA RESULTS
Whitewater--17. Gio Anello 18:07.2; 24. Aidan Coburn 18:49.5
Evansville--31. Benedict Gallagher 19:12.2; 32. Baden Schrab 19:18.5
Brodhead/Juda--19. Jacob Staffon 18:12.8; 28. Carter Urness 19:00.5; 34. Trenton Condon 19:41.2
Edgerton--11. Ryan Hazzard 17:50.2; 26. Trevor Wilkinson 18:59.0
Turner--22. David Heldt 18:42.2; 30. William Neupert 19:09.2
Clinton--44. Jordan Decker 20:14.2
Big Foot--48. Daniel Rees 20:27.6
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
East Troy 45, Jefferson 64, McFarland 98, Evansville 101, Brodhead/Juda 133, Clinton 163, Edgerton 167, Whitewater 196, Turner 205
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(5,000 meters)
1. Mariah Linse (Jeff) 19:24.5; 2. Maddie McIntyre (B/J) 20:02.2; 3. Makenzie Hottinger (Jeff) 20:05.4; 4. McKenzie Fillner (Ev) 20:53.2; 5. Rachel Bottum (ET) 20:56.4; 6. Ella Rondeau (ET) 21:01.8; 7. Nicole Tommitsu (Wh) 21:07.9
OTHER TOP AREA RESULTS
Evansville--12. Maddy Stuart 21:46.2; 13. Sydney Hazard 21:53.9
Brodhead/Juda--19. Nicole Kamholz 22:08.0; 34. Carisa Purdue 23:05.3
Clinton--9. Charlotte Mueller 21:31.1; 11. Dalissa Moser 21:45.3
Edgerton--20--Ruby Scheildt 22:08.6; 30. Maeanna Stockel 22:53.1; 31. Chloe Bublitz 22:58.5
Whitewater--39. Trinity Nickels 23:29.6
Turner--23. Jolie Moran 22;26.5; 24. Sophie Fulk 22:28.8
