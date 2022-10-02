01STOCK_CROSS_COUNTRY_GIRLS
Buy Now

Janesville Craig's boys and girls cross country teams turned in strong showings at the Nightfall Classic meet in Lake Mills on Friday night.

The boys team, paced by Jack Austin's ninth-place finish in 17:40.99 on the 5-kilometer course, took third in the Division 1 team competition with 96 points, while Craig's girls team placed three runners in the top 11 to take fourth in the team competition with 99 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you