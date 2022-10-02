Janesville Craig's boys and girls cross country teams turned in strong showings at the Nightfall Classic meet in Lake Mills on Friday night.
The boys team, paced by Jack Austin's ninth-place finish in 17:40.99 on the 5-kilometer course, took third in the Division 1 team competition with 96 points, while Craig's girls team placed three runners in the top 11 to take fourth in the team competition with 99 points.
Arrowhead and DeForest finished 1-2 in both the girls race and the boys race. Elijah Pabon of DeForest won the boys run in a time of 16:55.39, and Isabella Switalski of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan won the girls race in 19:32.4.
Senior Kera Riley was Craig's top finisher on the girls side with a time of 20:21.88.
Cougars coach Brandon Miles said the boys squad ran competitively after a hard week of training and that the squad was "really happy" with the result.
The girls team was missing two of its usual five varsity runners but that Kenna Wojcik stepped up to finish in a varsity slot with a season-best time, Miles said.
NIGHTFALL CLASSIC
At Lake Mills
Boys
DIVISION 1 TEAM RESULTS
Arrowhead 30, DeForest 57, Janesville Craig 96, Brookfield Central 128, Oak Creek 130, Baraboo 175, Milwaukee King 196, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 219, Oshkosh West 249, Tomah 263.