01STOCK_CROSS_COUNTRY_GIRLS
The 84th Midwest Invitational high school cross country meet will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.

Fifty boys teams and 43 girls teams will compete in the varsity races, and for the first time, there will be a spectator charge to watch the races.

