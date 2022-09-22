Janesville Craig to host 84th Midwest Invitational cross country meet By TOM MILLER Special to The Gazette Sep 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 84th Midwest Invitational high school cross country meet will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.Fifty boys teams and 43 girls teams will compete in the varsity races, and for the first time, there will be a spectator charge to watch the races.Both defending champion squads are scheduled to return—Mequon Homestead in the boys race and Hillsdale (Illinois) in the girls race.Area boys and girls teams that are scheduled to compete in addition to host Janesville Craig: Badger, Beloit Memorial, Clinton, Elkhorn Area, Janesville Parker, Milton, Beloit Turner, Whitewater. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form