For the first time since 2009, the Janesville Craig boys and girls cross country teams competed in the WIAA Division 1 state championship meet, and their coach was pleased with his runners' results at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.

“We went there to make sure that we were going to compete and we had a game plan that they executed really well,” said Craig coach Brandon Miles. “That course is really punishing in the second half of it with a lot of elevation change. So they went out conservative and they were kind of near the back the first mile of the race. But then pretty much everybody moved up a lot of spots throughout the whole race. So that was something that I think they enjoyed had some good performances.”

