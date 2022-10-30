Abi Anderson (582) and Kera Riley (581) of Janesville Craig run in the WIAA state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday. Anderson, a sophomore, led the Cougars with a time of 20:28.1, while Riley, a senior, finished second on the team in 20:34.0. Craig took 16th out of 20 teams.
Jose Gomez-Soto, front, and Jack Austin compete in the WIAA state cross country meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. The two finished first for Janesville Craig with identical times of 17:46.2. As a team, Craig took 19th.
Paige Damman (73) of Clinton and Lydia Seifarth (75) of Beloit Turner compete in the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. Damman took 18th overall in a time of 20:03.2, while Seifarth finished 40th in 20:31.2.
Abi Anderson (582) and Kera Riley (581) of Janesville Craig run in the WIAA state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday. Anderson, a sophomore, led the Cougars with a time of 20:28.1, while Riley, a senior, finished second on the team in 20:34.0. Craig took 16th out of 20 teams.
Jose Gomez-Soto, front, and Jack Austin compete in the WIAA state cross country meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. The two finished first for Janesville Craig with identical times of 17:46.2. As a team, Craig took 19th.
Paige Damman (73) of Clinton and Lydia Seifarth (75) of Beloit Turner compete in the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. Damman took 18th overall in a time of 20:03.2, while Seifarth finished 40th in 20:31.2.
For the first time since 2009, the Janesville Craig boys and girls cross country teams competed in the WIAA Division 1 state championship meet, and their coach was pleased with his runners' results at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
“We went there to make sure that we were going to compete and we had a game plan that they executed really well,” said Craig coach Brandon Miles. “That course is really punishing in the second half of it with a lot of elevation change. So they went out conservative and they were kind of near the back the first mile of the race. But then pretty much everybody moved up a lot of spots throughout the whole race. So that was something that I think they enjoyed had some good performances.”
Abi Anderson placed 66th with a time of 20:28.1. Close behind her was senior Kera Riley (20:34.0) who took 76th place in her last run for Craig.
Jose Gomez-Soto for the boys team finished in 120th place with a time of 17:46.2. Jack Austin was right there with him, finishing with the same time in 121st place.
The rest of the pack did what they do best – running together. Three Craig boys – Tyler Hegle (18:07.9), Jack Myre (18:09.2) and Matthew McBride (18:10.3) – all finished together in the 150, 151 and 152 slots respectively.
“Those three stuck together and ran really well,” Miles said. “Tyler had a little bit of a bounce-back race from sectionals. Damian (Soto) was right behind him just a few seconds throughout. So even though it's such a big competitive race, I think them being able to pack up again really helped him not only run well but also stay calm and execute the plan that we had talked about.”
Craig’s girls team placed 16th and the boys team placed 19th.
Lake Geneva Badger’s boys team also ran in the Division 1 field, taking 18th overall. Jackson Albanese paced the Badgers, finishing in 16:52.3 for 51st. Daniel Martinez (17:52.7) was 133rd.
A pair of individual Badger girls also qualified for the race. Molly Deering (20:25.7) and Brooklyn Flies (21:03.6) placed 64th and 104th place.
Clinton boys 10th in Division 2 team race–Clinton wrapped up a strong season with a 10th place at the WIAA Boys Division 2 Cross Country Championships. Clinton scored 241 points.
Two Clinton runners finished in the top 50 overall: Quinn McCabe was 37th overall in a time of 17:16.8, and Reagan Flickinger’s time of 17:31.7 put him in 50th.
Oliver Melson finished next for the Cougars in 73rd with a time of 17:50.3.
Two Whitewater runners competed in the state meet as individuals, Jack Hefty and Nate Holden. Hefty finished 30th in the race in 17:08.2. Holden placed 126th with a time of 19:07.8.
"This race capped off an excellent season for both boys," said Whitewater coach Chad Carstens "This season was full of awards for Jack and Nate as they both earned first-team all Rock Valley Conference honors earlier this season as well as state meet berths from their sectional races."
In addition to Clinton's boys team, four area runners competed in the girls Division 2 race: Paige Damman of Clinton, Jessi Salimes of Edgerton, Lyida Seifarth of Beloit Turner and Rosemary Gallagher of Evansville. Damman (20:03.2) and Salimes (20:19.6) finished in the top 30, placing 18th and 29th place respectively. Seifarth was 40th in 20:31.2, and Gallagher came in 65th with a time of 21:05.4.
WIAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids
DIVISION 1
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
Stevens Point 39, Oconomowoc 86, Madison West 128, Eau Claire Memorial 170, Mukwonago 191, Middleton 214, Hudson 246, Hartford Union 251, Slinger 260, Neenah 263, Arrowhead 269, West De Pere 269, Homestead 274, Marquette University 323, Wisconsin Lutheran 330, Kenosha Indian Trail 341, Kimberly 383, Badger 451, Janesville Craig 475, Franklin 548
51. Jackson Albanese (BAD) 16:52.3; 120. Jose Gomez-Soto (JC) 17:46.2; 121. Jack Austin (JC) 17:46.2; 133. Daniel Martinez (BAD) 17:52.7; 150. Tyler Hegle (JC) 18:07.9; 151. Jack Myre (JC) 18:09.2; 152. Matthew McBride (JC) 18:10.3.
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
Muskego 45, Slinger 110, Kaukauna 122, Whitefish Bay 178, Wauwatosa East 179, Middleton 189, Waunakee 197, Homestead 206, De Pere 214, Holmen 239, Neenah 245, Oshkosh West 288, Franklin 328, Oconomowoc 359, Eau Claire Memorial 369, Janesville Craig 384, Union Grove 400, Kenosha Indian Trail 421, Appleton North 434, Greendale 611
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Sara Mlodik (D.C. Everest) 18:06.6 ; 2. Summer Schuster (SL) 18:09.9; 3. Kate Schmoll (West De Pere) 18:11.4; 4. Mackenzie Babcock (Monona Grove) 18:29.1; 5. Zaira Malloy-Salgado (MID) 18:50.5.