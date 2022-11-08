The WIAA state cross country meet held Oct. 29 marked a milestone for Janesville Craig’s cross country programs. For the first time since 2009, both the boys and girls teams competed at the state tournament.

Coaches Brandon Miles and Jessica Lawton said their runners’ year-round efforts led to their success.

JVG_221107_JCXC01
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Jack Myre, Tyler Hegle, Jose Gomez-Soto and Matthew McBride, front to back, run in a Division 1 cross country sectional meet in Stoughton on Oct. 22. In the week leading up to the race, the runners practiced pack running tactics they used to qualify for the state meet.
JVG_221107_JCXC04
Buy Now

Jose Gomez-Soto, front, and Jack Austin compete in the WIAA state cross country meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. The two finished first for Janesville Craig with identical times of 17:46.2. As a team, Craig took 19th.
JVG_221107_JCXC06
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Kera Riley, front, and Addison Fagan compete in the Big Eight Conference cross country race Oct. 15 in Sun Prairie.
JVG_221107_JCXC05
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s girls and boys varsity cross country teams both advanced to the state meet after second-place finishes in a sectional meet in Stoughton on Oct. 22.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you