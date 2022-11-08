The WIAA state cross country meet held Oct. 29 marked a milestone for Janesville Craig’s cross country programs. For the first time since 2009, both the boys and girls teams competed at the state tournament.
Coaches Brandon Miles and Jessica Lawton said their runners’ year-round efforts led to their success.
“They bought in completely with what we were asking them to do from a cultural and from a work ethic standpoint in terms of training year round (and) recruiting new athletes to the team who might be good fits,” Miles said. “(And) they just work really, really hard. They run all summer and run all winter. When it’s 0 degrees outside and they’re putting in miles, everybody’s like, ‘Wow, those kids are crazy.’ Well, they’re crazy because they want to get to (state) and get that satisfaction.”
In what outsiders might see as an individual sport like cross country, Craig’s runners boast a strong collective mindset and have coaches who take a team-centric approach, even though runners strive for individual times that will give their team a better score.
“I think (they) really rely on each other for inspiration and motivation,” Lawton said. “(If) another (kid) is having a really great day, it’s beneficial to celebrate that, and they do a lot of cheering for each other. Those things make a significant impact being part of a team.
“That’s all part of what creates the energy, motivation and the desire to be here every day and work hard. It’s a lot easier to do it with a group of people that you really care about and trust.”
Crafting a strategy
Entering the Division 1 Stoughton Sectional on Oct. 22, it wasn’t clear Craig’s boys would be able to qualify for state. But Senior Jack Austin covered the 5-kilometer course in 17:37.8 to finish 12th overall and pace the Cougars, and the rest of the varsity runners—Jose Gomez-Soto (17:51.2, 15th), Matthew McBride (17:59.0, 16th), Jack Myre (18:02.0, 19th) and Damian Soto (18:10.1, 20th)—all finished in the top 20 to send the squad to the state meet.
A week before the sectional race, the boys devised a strategy to reach state. Their idea: run together in a pack and chip away at other runners. Throughout the week, they practiced this idea and approached Miles to hear his thoughts.
“I think it was really powerful,” Miles said about his runners coming up with their own strategy. “I think it strengthens the belief system that they had. We talked about pack running throughout the season, as well, because they do workouts together and things like that. So it wasn’t a novel concept to them. It was a pretty easy decision for us as coaches say, ‘Absolutely. Let’s go try it.’ And then to watch (them) execute, it was just the most special thing.”
The system that Miles and Lawton put into place paid off. Not only did the boys run together, but they planned their own success together.
“The whole week, we were coming up with different plans as (a) team,” McBride said. “And Jack Myre really spearheaded a lot of that. And he came up with this idea where if we all just run together, we can use that to our advantage. So we did a lot of cool stuff with that, like we would do stuff where we would just come up on people and make them feel overwhelmed.”
Miles was excited to see the team execute their plan so well. It was a rewarding experience for everyone who put in so much work training. On the course, it felt the same way for the team.
“It feels great for just a group of guys just to pass,” Myre said. “When we saw La Follette—a team that we’re focusing on—when we all passed them, it was the best feeling just to get a rush.”
They adopted a similar strategy at the state meet. Their top two state finishers in Wisconsin Rapids, Gomez-Soto (17:46.2) and Austin (17:46.2), finished back to back in 120th and 121st place. The rest of the varsity five, Tyler Hegle (18:07.9), Myre (18:09.2) and McBride (18:10.3), also crossed the line together in 150th, 151st and 152nd. The team took 19th overall.
“It’s pretty cool,” Austin said. “This is just my second year running cross. And honestly, in the two years I’ve been doing it, it’s became my favorite sport.”
Building a culture
For Craig, the girls team led the way this season. One of their captains, senior Kera Riley, has seen improvement each year. As a captain this season, she helped lead the Cougars to the state tournament.
“(In) cross country, we really value culture,” she said. “And we really want the team to be a welcoming space and place where everyone feels welcome. So just making sure everything is going smooth in season and in the offseason hosting events and getting everyone together to hang out. That’s really important.”
In the state 5K, Riley finished 76th—second for Craig—with a time of 20:34.0.
Craig’s first finisher, sophomore Abi Anderson, has found a culture worth running for with the team. As a home-schooled student, she said she found a community that is special to her.
“It’s just been really fun,” Anderson said. “We weren’t expecting the guys to go (to state). So that was like a really fun surprise. And they work so hard for that, too. And I know we’ve all been training so hard over the summer and over the winter for track too, and we’ve definitely earned this.”
Anderson took 66th place at state with a time of 20:28.1. Craig’s other varsity finishers were sophomore Addison Fagan (20:55.5), junior Abi Austin (22:24.7) and sophomore Kaitlyn O’Leary (23:48.4). As a team, the Cougars finished 16th.
Craig’s coaches and runners are all proud of their team accomplishments this season. The culture they’ve build can be built upon in the future as the team will try to qualify both boys and girls for state next year.