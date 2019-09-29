Five notable performances from area high school student-athletes over the last week and five events to keep an eye on over the next seven days:
Notable performances
- Evan Jordahl, Milton football—The quarterback only completed four passes at Stoughton on Friday, but two were for touchdowns in overtime. He found Jerry Jones for 14 yards, and the ensuing extra point forced a second OT, where he hit Dane Nelson for a 4-yard TD, and Milton stayed unbeaten with a 28-21 victory. Jordahl also rushed 11 times for 96 yards.
- Alec Birbaum, Elkhorn boys soccer—The junior scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season to lead the Elks over Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference clash Tuesday. Birbaum scored at 16:29 and 19:58 on the way to Elkhorn’s 2-0 victory.
- Craig cross country—Five was the magic number Saturday. The Craig girls finished fifth in a 40-team field by placing their top five runners in the top 51. And Cougars junior Bryan Bloomquist took fifth in the boys varsity race individually.
- Cole Vance, Big Foot football—Vance rushed 27 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 34-21 victory over McFarland on Friday night. Vance had rushing TDs of 6 and 52 yards as the Chiefs improved to 4-2 one year removed from finishing 3-6.
- Jordyn Schroeder and Allison Grund, Craig girls tennis—The Cougars’ No. 1 doubles team improved to 12-4 overall and went 7-2 in the Big Eight Conference with a victory against ranked Madison Memorial on Thursday. Schroeder and Grund lost their first set 6-7 (3) but won the next two, 6-3 and 6-2.
What To Watch For
- Big Foot at Evansville, football, 7 p.m., Friday—The aforementioned Chiefs may have the best remaining shot to play spoiler to the Blue Devils’ bid for an undefeated regular season. It’s also Homecoming and the Evansville’s Hall of Fame debut.
- Union Grove at Elkhorn, boys soccer, 6:30 p.m, Tuesday—These are the last two remaining unbeaten teams in the Southern Lakes. Elkhorn is 9-1 overall and 5-0 in league play, while the Broncos are 6-2-5 and 4-0-1.
- Regional girls golf—Mukwonago hosts the area’s WIAA Division 1 girls golf regional Wednesday at Edgewood Golf Course. It should be an intense competition to reach sectionals, with Craig, Milton and Badger all in the mix.
- Milton at Edgewood, volleyball, 7 p.m., Tuesday—The Red Hawks suffered their first Badger South loss at Fort Atkinson this week but have a chance to play spoiler against the Crusaders.
- Janesville Parker at Middleton, volleyball, 6:30 p.m., Thursday—The Vikings are 4-2 and have a chance to move into the top three in the Big Eight if they can beat the 5-1 Cardinals.