Five notable performances by area high school athletes over the past week and five events to keep an eye on in the next seven days:

Notable performances

Nick Huber and Jerry Jones, Milton football—The senior running backs shouldered the load for the Red Hawks in their 36-33 playoff victory Friday. Huber rushed 23 times for 171 yards and a touchdown, and Jones rushed 16 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Craig girls cross country runners—Only the top five out of seven runners count toward a team’s score in a cross country meet, but the Cougars put all seven of theirs in the top 25 at the Division 1 Kettle Moraine Sectional on Saturday, finishing second and qualifying for state for a third straight year.

Parker hitters, volleyball—The Vikings had four players with at least nine kills in their sweep of Monona Grove to win a regional title for the first time in 16 years Saturday. Jayda Schober (12), Tina Shelton (10), Rachel Van Beek (10) and Kylee Skrzypchak (9) combined to hit a whopping .482.

Badger’s doubles teams, girls tennis—Lake Geneva’s top two doubles teams—Lillie Ripkey and Ava Anderson and Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng—won in straight sets to help the Badgers beat Brookfield Central in a WIAA team state quarterfinal Friday. It was Badger’s first victory at team state in its fourth-ever trip.

Sulley Geske, Evansville football—The Blue Devils went to the air to beat Big Foot 35-14 in their playoff game Friday. Geske caught four passes, with three of them going for touchdowns, and he finished with 146 receiving yards.

What To Watch For

WIAA state cross country meet, Saturday—The area will be well-represented when Wisconsin Rapids once again hosts the state meet, beginning with Division 2 girls at noon.

Division 4 second-round football—Top-seeded Evansville hosts Lakeside Lutheran and third-seeded Edgerton travels to River Valley on Friday night. We’re hoping for an Evansville-Edgerton rematch from their Week 2 last-minute thriller.

Volleyball sectionals—Parker will attempt to beat sixth-seeded Wilmot for a second time this season when they meet in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. Top-seeded Brodhead hosts River Ridge in Division 3. Sectional finals are Saturday.

Boys soccer sectionals—Elkhorn, a No. 1 seed in Division 2, and Delavan-Darien, a No. 2 seed in Division 3, cruised through regionals and will host sectional semifinal matches Thursday night. Win, and a trip to state is on the line Saturday.

Division 2 football, Milton at Waunakee—The third-seeded Red Hawks travel to take on the Warriors, who won the state title in 2017.