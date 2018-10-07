Five notable performances from area high school athletes over the past week and five events to watch for in the coming seven days:
TOP PERFORMANCES
Jaden Johnson and Devin Jorgenson, Edgerton football—The Crimson Tide duo was at it again Friday night. The senior quarterback and junior running back scored all seven of Edgerton’s touchdowns and combined for 354 yards rushing in beating Whitewater for the team’s seventh straight victory.
Marco Bueno and Jeffrey Williams, Brodhead/Juda football—Speaking of strong Rock Valley running back duos, Bueno and Williams were key in the Cardinals’ lopsided victory over visiting Big Foot. Bueno rushed 21 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams added 108 yards on 19 carries, including two scores.
Holly Murphy, Lake Geneva Badger girls golf—While the wind ballooned scores for most players at Wednesday’s Badger Sectional, Murphy was the exception. The junior shot a 3-over 74 at Grand Geneva Highlands to win medalist honors by seven strokes and carry the Badgers to their first-ever trip to the state tournament.
Claudia Huerth and Ava Anderson, Lake Geneva Badger girls tennis—The Badgers’ No. 1 doubles team rolled through subsectional and sectional play this week, including threes straight-set victories at sectionals Wednesday. Huerth and Anderson are seeded third and have a 19-1 record heading into the individual state tournament this week, and the Badgers will play at team state for the third time in program history.
Amanda Carlson and Lily Stockheimer, Janesville Craig volleyball—The Cougars’ hitters were on their games this week. Carlson had 15 kills and Stockheimer 14 in a four-set victory at Middleton on Tuesday that pulled the Cougars into a tie for third place in the Big Eight. They combined for 21 kills in a sweep of Madison West on Thursday.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
Madison Memorial at Janesville Craig, football, 7 p.m., Friday—The Cougars get one last shot to prove they can hang with the Big Eight’s best. Madison Memorial comes in with a 7-1 record, and Craig is 6-2, so a Cougars’ victory would mean at least a tie for second place and could go a long way in securing a home playoff game.
Delavan-Darien at Elkhorn, boys soccer, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday—The Comets and Elks meet again in the Southern Lakes Conference tournament title match. Elkhorn is currently ranked sixth in the state in Division 2, while Delavan-Darien is No. 5 in Division 3. The Elks won the regular-season meeting between the teams, 2-0.
WIAA state girls golf tournament, Monday and Tuesday—The area will be well-represented at University Ridge this week. Both Milton and Lake Geneva Badger qualified as team, while Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker and Edgerton each have golfer playing as individuals.
Union Grove at Badger football, 7 p.m., Friday—Both teams are 3-3 in Southern Lakes Conference play, so the winner will cement a spot in the playoffs and the loser will be left hoping to get in on a tiebreaker.
Conference volleyball and cross country—The postseason begins for several other sports this week. The Big Eight volleyball (at La Follette) and cross country (at Lake Farm County Park) meets are Saturday.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse