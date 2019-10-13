Five notable performances by area high school athletes over the past week and five events to watch for over the next seven days:

Notabale Performances

The Naramore brothers, Brodhead/Juda football—Dalton and Nick Naramore put the Cardinals on their backs and potentially carried them to a playoff berth Friday. Dalton rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown, and Nick rushed for 140 yards and three scores in Brodhead/Juda’s 40-19 win at Big Foot.

Holly Murphy, Badger/Williams Bay girls golf—The Lake Geneva Badger senior ran away with the title at the WIAA Division 1 Kettle Moraine Sectional. Murphy used a blistering 32 on the front nine at Legend at Bristlecone to shoot a 2-under 69. She was 11 strokes clear of the field and qualified individually to this week’s state tournament.

Tyler Harrington, Clinton football—Harrington rushed 15 times for 115 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime for the Cougars. Harrington took a handoff on the first play of overtime and went 25 yards for a score, and Clinton’s defense recovered a fumble to end the game with a 12-6 victory.

Parker volleyball seniors—Carlie Curtis, Tina Shelton, Rachel Van Beek, Shay Riley and Lexi Walters celebrated Senior Night on Thursday by sweeping Madison Memorial to all but wrap up a third-place finish in the Big Eight. Curtis had a team-best 15 digs, while Van Beek led the way with 10 kills, Riley had 27 assists, Shelton had two blocks and Walters added three digs.

Badger singles players, tennis—Lake Geneva Badger sophomore Zaya Iderzul and freshman Sydney Miller are both in the Division 1 singles bracket at the state tournament this week. Iderzul won the No. 1 singles title at the Oconomowoc Sectional and Miller won the No. 2 singles title. They are a combined 58-2 this season.

What To Watch For

Delavan-Darien at Elkhorn, boys soccer, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday—The two rivals meet once again in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament championship game. It’s the eighth straight year they meet in this match. The Elks won the regular-season matchup between the two teams, 2-0.

Milton at Watertown, football, 7 p.m., Friday—The visiting Red Hawks could clinch at least a share of the Badger South crown for the first time since 2015. They are 5-1 along with Stoughton, which plays Monona Grove, which is 4-2 along with Watertown.

State girls tennis, Thursday-Saturday—The individual tournament is in Madison. Iderzul is the No. 3 seed in Division 1 singles. Craig senior Jordyn Schroeder and sophomore Allison Grund got in the D1 doubles field as special qualifiers and will play Thursday afternoon.

Big Eight Conference titles on line in town—Janesville Parker plays host to both the Big Eight cross country meet and the volleyball tournament Saturday. The cross country is at Rockport Park at 9:30 a.m., while the volleyball is at Parker beginning at 8 a.m.

Big Foot at Edgerton, football, 7 p.m., Friday—The host Crimson Tide can wrap up at least a share of the Rock Valley title, while the Chiefs (4-4) can clinch a playoff spot with a win.