Giving up an early goal did not deter Lake Geneva Badger’s boys soccer team Tuesday night.
The Badgers fell behind in the 11th minute but recovered to score three goals of their own before halftime. The No. 3 seed knocked off Southern Lakes Conference rival Burlington, 3-1, in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal home match.
Five minutes after Badger fell behind, Noel Suarez scored to even the match at 1-1. O.J. Diaz scored in the 25th minute to give the Badgers the lead for good, and Henry Blay capped the scoring just minutes before halftime. Jose Baltazar assisted on each of the final two goals.
Nathan Buntrock made for saves for Badger, which advanced to face second-seeded Mukwonago in a regional final Saturday at 1 p.m. in Mukwonago.
The winner of that game will face Elkhorn or Westosha to open sectionals. The top-seeded and fourth-ranked Elks had a bye Tuesday night and host Westosha at 1 p.m. Saturday.
In Division 2, second-seeded and second-ranked Delavan-Darien beat seventh-seeded Martin Luther 2-0. The Comets will host third-seeded Saint Thomas More in a regional final Saturday.
BADGER 3, BURLINGTON 1Burlington 1 0—1
Lake Geneva Badger 3 0—3
First HalfBur—Ethan Nienhaus, 11. Bad—Noel Suarez, 16. Bad—O.J. Diaz (Jose Baltazar), 25. Bad—Henry Blay (Baltazar), 42.
Saves—Nathan Fremgren (Bur) 5, Nathan Buntrock (Bad) 4.
Parkview advances 3 runners
Three Parkview cross country runners will be moving on to WIAA Division 3 sectionals.
Avery Crane finished second in Tuesday’s 12-team subsectional meet, held at Baertschi Farm in Albany, to lead the Vikings’ boys team to a third-place finish.
In the boys race, Crane’s time of 17:50 was second to Dodgeland’s Evan Finger’s 17:31.
Parkview’s total of 83 points was 26 behind second-place Horicon. Albany won with 45 points.
Also placing third was the Parkview girls team. Both Paige Valley and Augie Pautsch will move on to the sectional meet, which will take place Saturday at UW-Parkside in Kenosha.
Valley placed seventh in the race with a 22:42, while Pautsch was 15th with a 23:48. Dodgeland freshman Ava Raasch won the race with a 19:56, while Albany edged Dodgeland for the team title by a single point.
Badger boys win subsectional
Lake Geneva Badger’s boys cross country team dominated the Kenosha Bradford Subsectional meet at the Wayne H. Dannehl Cross Country Course.
Sophomore Jackson Albanese won the boys race in 16:18.31 to lead the team, which put all five of its counting runners—including juniors Logan Wade, Demetrius Farmakis, Brody Kluge and Dominic Alonzo— in the top 14.
Badger scored 35 points to beat second-place Kenosha Indian Trail by 41.
Big Foot, paced by junior Gus Foster in 33rd place (18:42.78) finished ninth.
The Badger girls team finished third with 88 points (behind Indian Trail’s 59 and Kenosha Tremper’s 67). Junior Kate Hoover paced the Badgers, finishing 12th in 21:04.22, with junior teammate Vivian Ford less than a second behind her.
Elkhorn boys advance two
Elkhorn’s Drew Davey and Riley Buchheit advanced to cross country sectionals out of the DeForest Subsectional.
The Elks narrowly missed qualifying as a team, finishing third with 80 points. They were one point shy of second-place Dodgeville/Mineral Point, while DeForest won the title.
Davey finished third at 16:52.36, less than 10 seconds back of winner Gavin Czarnecki of Beaver Dam. Buchheit was eighth (17:06.04).
The Elkhorn girls took fourth place. They were led by 12th-place Grace Woyak (20:56.98) and 13th-place Jazmin Huerta (20:58.09). Beaver Dam’s Kylie Hackbarth (19:40.29) won.
Elks top Comets in volleyball
Fifth-seeded Elkhorn went on the road to beat fourth-seeded Delavan-Darien in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal rivalry meeting Tuesday.
The Elks won 25-10, 25-21, 21-25, 25-9, to advance to play top-seeded Burlington in a regional semi at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Burlington.
On the other half of the bracket, third-seeded Badger travels to second-seeded Waterford on Thursday.